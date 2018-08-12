5 Best WWE Talkers Of All Time

Prasanna Waikar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.69K // 12 Aug 2018, 15:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Promo skills are one of the most important skills that a professional wrestler should possess. Over time, there have been many who were elevated only because of their exemplary promo work, even if they were devoid of proper wrestling skills.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

There have also been many who couldn't break out due to their poor mic skills irrespective of their outstanding wrestling work. In this article, we take a look at some of the greatest talkers of all time.

Note: This list is of an individual opinion. Feel free to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 The Rock

People's Champ

"Jabroni-Beatin', Pie-Eatin', Trailblazin', Eyebrow Raisin', Step off the brake, Foot on the Gas, Always Ready to whoop some a**, People's Champ!" Think of another superstar that could've made up this line and make it believable. You can't. The Rock is considered one of the greatest talkers of all time. Everything that he said was hilarious, and he soon became a money-spinning wonder for the company with his fountain of catchphrases.

His promo battles against the likes of Austin, Cena, Jericho is the stuff of the legends. He was never repetitive, wonderfully creative, and completely believable. If you want, you can check out his greatest rivalries here.

Take a look at the video below for some of his greatest moments on the mic.

#2 Chris Jericho

The gift of Jericho

Chris Jericho went from being an underutilised cruiserweight in WCW to a sure-shot HOFer in the WWE, and much of it was because of his incredible mic skills. His wrestling prowess isn't being doubted, mind you but it were his incredible promos that made Vinnie Mac a big fan of his.

If you need a proof of this, check out his promo battles with the Rock, or his hilarious roasting of Stephanie Mcmahon. The Gift of Jericho has elevated quite a few feuds and superstars due to his verbal prowess. Take it in,maaaaaaann.

1 / 4 NEXT