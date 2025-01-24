5 Betrayals that could happen during the 2025 Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match 

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is the next premium live event under Triple H's leadership. Fans are undoubtedly excited for this show, as the Royal Rumble consistently leaves a lasting impact every year. Known for its surprises and unexpected twists, this PLE could also feature betrayals.

In this article, we will discuss five potential betrayals that might occur during the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

#5. Paul Heyman might finally betray Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman’s association continues in WWE despite The Wiseman’s closeness with CM Punk. However, at Royal Rumble 2025, this partnership might end if the Special Counsel betrays the Tribal Chief. The chances of this scenario seem realistic, as the favor Heyman owes to CM Punk remains undisclosed.

The Best in The World has already confirmed his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble match and hinted at using the favor to secure a win if necessary. With Roman Reigns also set to enter the traditional Rumble match, Paul Heyman could face a major dilemma at the event.

He might choose to side with CM Punk to repay the favor, leading to The Wiseman betraying Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

#4. Jacob Fatu might side against Solo Sikoa at Royal Rumble

Solo Sikoa walked out on the new Bloodline during last week's WWE SmackDown, which did not sit well with Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf’s instant reaction to Solo's actions indicates his strong disapproval.

This development sparks speculation that Fatu could soon stand against Sikoa, potentially leading to a confrontation at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

In one potential scenario, both Solo and Jacob could enter the Men's Royal Rumble match. When the opportunity arises, the Samoan Werewolf might eliminate Sikoa, ultimately betraying him and escalating their conflict.

#3. Sami Zayn might turn against Jey Uso in an unexpected manner

Sami Zayn is set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match and has already put everyone on notice, including Roman Reigns. This shows that, regardless of who stands in his way, the OG Bloodline member will not hesitate to eliminate them.

As of now, Jey Uso is scheduled to clash with Gunther at WWE Saturday Night Main Event. So, if he fails to capture the World Heavyweight Championship, The YEET Master is expected to join the over-the-top-rope battle.

If Sami and Jey come face-to-face during the match, despite their friendship and OG Bloodline linkage, Zayn might betray him by eliminating him from the contest.

#2. Wade Barrett could surprise Drew McIntyre

Not only Sami Zayn but Drew McIntyre is also set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The Scottish Warrior is prepared for anyone, but what if Wade Barrett manages to make an in-ring return to WWE?

On television, Drew and Wade share a strong bond of friendship due to their former alliance as members of Nexus. Additionally, both stars hail from the United Kingdom, further strengthening their connection.

However, as Royal Rumble is every man for himself, if Wade steps into the squared circle, he might not hesitate to eliminate McIntyre from the match. This moment could serve as a major trust-breaking event for the former World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. The Rock could surprise Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The Rock embraced Roman Reigns as the Tribal Chief when the latter reclaimed the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match on RAW Netflix Premiere. However, the former Undisputed WWE Champion might be in for a major surprise at Royal Rumble 2025 if The Final Boss makes his return and enters the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Reigns might assume that The Rock will be on his side, but The Great One could shockingly eliminate the OTC from the match. This scenario makes perfect sense, as Reigns is likely one of the biggest favorites to win.

If The Final Boss intends to win the 30-men over-the-top-rope battle, eliminating the biggest threat in the match would be a logical move.

