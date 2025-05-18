5 Betrayals that could happen at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 is set to emanate live from Tampa, Florida, on May 24, 2025. The show will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock in the USA. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced four matches for this special event, and one match will feature a high-profile tag team bout. To add surprises to this event, some betrayals might take place.

In this article, we will discuss four betrayals that could happen at the upcoming SNME.

#5. Sami Zayn might betray CM Punk at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

CM Punk and Sami Zayn are set to clash against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team bout. However, there is a belief among fans that the Honorary Uce might betray The Voice of the Voiceless at SNME.

The rationale behind this move could be WWE's intention to introduce Sami as the newest member of Seth Rollins' alliance. During the Road to Royal Rumble 2025, Punk also mocked Zayn, affirming that he is not on his level.

So, to disapprove this remark, the OG Bloodline member may turn heel and betray The Second City Saint.

#4. Solo Sikoa might betray Jacob Fatu

Neither Solo Sikoa nor Jacob Fatu is currently scheduled to be part of any match at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, if WWE books a segment between them, Solo might eventually betray the US Champion during this NBC special show. On this week's SmackDown, significant heat was displayed between these two stars, especially after JC Mateo's inclusion.

At SNME, it's possible that Sikoa and Fatu might engage in a heated argument, leading to The Bloodline leader betraying The Samoan Werewolf. This would further kick off a feud between them in WWE.

#3. Bayley might betray Lyra Valkyria upon her return

Lyra Valkyria is still the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Becky Lynch turned heel and took her out, but failed to dethrone her as champion. Initially, Bayley was supposed to team up with Lyra at WrestleMania 41 before The Man took out the Hugger in a backstage attack.

In a surprising twist, if Bayley returns at SNME, she might betray Valkyria out of jealousy to plant the seeds for a title showdown. The former Damage CTRL member could be frustrated by the fact that she has not had a title reign for a long time and may eventually decide to turn into a villainous star.

#2. Finn Balor might betray Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion, but it seems that Finn Balor could be coming for the mid-card title soon. There are already considerable hints on RAW pointing towards the direction of Finn betraying Dirty Dominik to set up this title feud.

If The Judgment Day gets a segment at WWE SNME, Balor might finally betray Dom Dom and side against him.

#1. Asuka may return at WWE SNME to shock the world

Asuka is currently on hiatus from WWE. However, the Empress of Tomorrow has recently dropped a major hint about her reunion with former Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Kairi Sane.

Meanwhile, if Asuka returns at Saturday Night's Main Event, he may shock the world by betraying the Geniuns of Sky and turning into a villainous star. IYO SKY is the Women's World Champion on RAW, and it's likely that the Japanese star may try to clinch a title shot by attacking SKY upon her potential return.

