Asuka drops major reunion tease ahead of imminent WWE return

Asuka dropped a major reunion tease ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The former champion has not competed in a match since Backlash 2024 in France.

Ad

Ahead of tonight's episode of the blue brand, The Empress of Tomorrow took to Instagram to share a major tease amid her hiatus and imminent return. She posted a picture with her Damage CTRL stablemates, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane. Dakota Kai also used to be a member of the faction, but she was released by the company earlier this month. You can check out Asuka's photo with SKY and Sane in her Instagram post below.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kairi Sane has also been absent from WWE television since December 2024. She was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective and ruled out of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament. Zoey Stark is the only remaining member of Pure Fusion Collective on the roster, as Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville are no longer with the company.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

IYO SKY is the reigning Women's World Champion and successfully defended the title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat Match at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Genius of the Sky teamed up with Ripley to defeat Roxanne Perez and Giula this week in the main event of RAW.

Ad

Former WWE star shares advice to fans after worrying Asuka incident

Wrestling veteran and former WWE Superstar EC3 recently advised fans after Asuka shared that she was concerned for her safety due to unwanted fan interactions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that he met a famous baseball player growing up, and his father told him not to approach him while he was eating. He suggested that fans treat stars with respect and try not to invade their personal space.

Ad

"When I was growing up, big baseball fan, and saw a player, my father said, 'Don't approach him while he's eating. He'll take a picture with you afterwards,'" EC3 said. "And then I did that and he did it. Show that respect to people and not invade their space so much, but it's hard to quell immediate excitement, so it's really case by case." [6:53 – 7:14]

Ad

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Asuka and Kairi Sane were a popular tag team known as The Kabuki Warriors. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Asuka when she finally makes her return to WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More