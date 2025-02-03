Ex-WWE star shares advice after worrying Asuka incident (Exclusive)

Asuka recently contacted police after a fan's behavior made her feel "in danger." EC3, a WWE star between 2009-2013 and 2018-2020, believes fans need to take wrestlers' feelings into account before approaching them.

On January 29, Asuka wrote on X (fka Twitter) that fans should not develop romantic feelings for her. Due to a recent situation, the former WWE Women's Champion added that it would "scare" her if anyone tried to talk to her at an airport.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. He said fans should take the same approach he did as a child when he met a famous baseball player:

"When I was growing up, big baseball fan, and saw a player, my father said, 'Don't approach him while he's eating. He'll take a picture with you afterwards,'" EC3 said. "And then I did that and he did it. Show that respect to people and not invade their space so much, but it's hard to quell immediate excitement, so it's really case by case." [6:53 – 7:14]

EC3 on the problem with Asuka's situation

While details are still limited, Asuka wrote in another post that WWE and TKO are taking action to protect her.

EC3 has sympathy with The Empress of Tomorrow, but he also recognizes that fans might not know when to approach their favorite wrestlers:

"There's a right place and a right time, and people have lives, whether they're celebrities or not, or they're dealing with something emotional, mental, physical sometimes. You don't know what their mood's gonna be and then your kind of approach to them will dictate how they react, and you can never plan for that." [6:20 – 6:39]

In the same episode, EC3 described the situation as "horrible" and revealed what he thought of Asuka as a person when he worked for WWE.

