5 Betrayals that could happen at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 - Family implosion, unlikely challenger steps up 

War Games will descend upon WWE Survivor Series for the first time this weekend and there is plenty of room for betrayal inside the treacherous structure.

WWE will have four teams inside this year's War Games matches, with both male and female divisions represented. That being said, loyalty is hard to come by in the squared circle and even family is often ripped apart in the name of competition.

WarGames has seen some of the most brutal betrayals in recent years and this year could be no different.

#5. Mia Yim (Michin) betrays Team Belair

Mia Yim is one of the newcomers to the Women's WarGames match and hasn't been through the previous battles that Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair have had with Damage CTRL. Yim is clearly only there to act as an equalizer for Rhea Ripley and it's likely that when she's been able to put down The Nightmare, she will have no reason to be on the same page as Belair.

Belair is also the RAW Women's Champion, which means that she has a target on her back at all times, and any woman who decides to make a statement at WWE Survivor Series could step into a Title feud.

#4. The Judgment Day costs Finn Balor

The Judgment Day currently has more enemies than they have friends. They not only have The O.C. gunning for them but may have to deal with The Brawling Brutes after picking a fight with them on this week's episode of RAW.

It's clear that their formula to get to the top doesn't appear to be working. Since the team were so quick to turn on Edge when he was at the helm, it could be Finn Balor next with the rest of The Judgment Day casting Balor's in a similar light to Edge. Balor takes on AJ Styles at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event and his team could decide that enough is enough and turn their back on him, being the root of their problems with The O.C.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez costs Shotzi the SmackDown Women's Championship

It's seemingly a strange alliance that has formed on SmackDown between Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez. This being as Rodriguez was on the same page as Ronda Rousey just a few short weeks ago. The Women's Division is unpredictable at the moment and if Rodriguez wants to make a statement, she could invade the Women's Championship match at Survivor Series and make a claim to that Title.

With Shayna Baszler on the outside, it would be tough to get close to Rousey but if Raquel turns on Shotzi then she would insert herself into the Title picture, which would be much more appealing to her, than supporting Shotzi to a victory.

#2. Kevin Owens turns on The Brawling Brutes

The Bloodline will take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series, and it seems clear which member might serve as the odd man out here. Owens was the final member of the team added to the match, although he didn't appear to be on the same page as his team during this week's episode of RAW.

Owens has always done what's best for him and has turned on every person that he has been aligned with in WWE. The former WWE Universal Champion is a wildcard and even though his WarGames experience is a key factor in being picked here, his loyalty will be tested.

#1. Jey Uso turns on Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns hasn't been pinned in almost three years, but his team could be the reason why he loses inside WarGames this weekend. It has become clear in recent weeks that the family dynamic in The Bloodline isn't working and could come to a head on Saturday night at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

The most likely scenario is that Jey Uso turns on Sami Zayn and finally delivers the beating that he has been hoping for. This would cost The Bloodline the match and take away his role in the family, but after weeks of having to put up with The Honorary Use, Jey could decide that he wants to make a statement more than he wants to be part of The Bloodline.

Do you think there will be many betrayals at WWE Survivor Series WarGames? Have your say in the comments section below...

