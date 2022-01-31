5 betrayals that stunned the WWE Universe

Paul Heyman turned on Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, which shocked the fans worldwide. The advocate joined forces with Roman Reigns once again in what seemed to be a well-thought-out plan from the very start.

The Universal Champion attacked Lesnar and left him flat in the ring for Bobby Lashley to take advantage and clinch the championship. The duo are now on a collision course but what left the fans stunned was how Heyman left his client hanging.

With that in mind, we take a look at the five betrayals that stunned the fans:

#5 - Kevin Owens ends The Festival of Friendship on WWE RAW

FITE @FiteTV What were your thoughts on the Festival of Friendship promo? What were your thoughts on the Festival of Friendship promo? https://t.co/tQ2wqHylLG

Kevin Owens has arguably been one of WWE's best superstars since his debut in 2014. The former Universal champion has worked as the face and heel in the company, but his best work on the main roster was with Chris Jericho.

The 'best friends' worked well together, and Jericho held a 'Festival of Friendship' on RAW to show his appreciation. Owens was not impressed with what was on offer and ended up attacking his partner – sending shockwaves across the WWE Universe.

Last year, Chris Jericho revealed that WWE wanted to make changes ahead of The Festival of Friendship on Monday Night RAW.

He told Digital Spy:

"The Festival of Friendship, something that I had planned out and basically pitched and got approved months earlier, the night of the show they wanted to change everything. That was one of the times when I was like, 'Absolutely not, we built to this, this is what's going to work. You have to trust my vision at some point after being here for almost 20 years. You have to let the professionals be professionals.'"

Safe to say, the WWE Universe is glad the superstars stuck to the original plan, as the feud between the two was one of the highlights in the buildup to WrestleMania 34.

The two were expected to clash for Owens' Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but WWE changed plans and put the title on Goldberg. The former best friends ended up battling for Jericho's United States championship, with KO picking up the win.

Owens has penned a new deal with the company while Jericho, who left the company shortly after WrestleMania 34, is now with AEW.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha