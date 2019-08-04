5 betrayals that could happen at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Betrayals galore could take place to set up new feuds

SummerSlam 2019 is here after many months of what is known as the summer slump. Things generally pick up at WWE SummerSlam and in the months that follow and it could be the site of various major events.

Something that is inherent to the business of sports entertainment concerns heel and face turns, where a bad guy taps into whatever good is in him/her and where a good guy suddenly unleashes his/her nasty side. Which is why SummerSlam could be the site for more than one betrayal.

In this article, I will list out 5 betrayals that could potentially take place at the show, and invite you to list a few more that you can think of. I'd love to know what you think of the entries that I have listed as well, for your reading pleasure.

Here are 5 betrayals that could certainly happen at SummerSlam.

#5 Big E turns on Kofi Kingston, costing him the WWE Championship

Five years ago today, we vowed to stop shaking hands & kissing babies. We would then proceed to spend the next five years shaking hands & kissing babies. pic.twitter.com/IzdX3lwNsr — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) July 21, 2019

I have a feeling that Kofi Kingston may just lose the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2019. And this is because after he is done with Randy Orton, he has nobody else to feud with unless Drew McIntyre was to be inserted into the Championship picture. I just think that it makes sense for Randy Orton to become the Champion and take on Kevin Owens in coming months.

Considering just how strongly Kofi Kingston has been booked, I have a feeling that he won't go down unless there is some foul play involved in this match. The best way to do that would be to have someone like Big E or Xavier Woods turn on Kingston, and cost him the title. Kingston could then team up with someone else like Buddy Murphy, and go after the SmackDown Tag Team Championships over the following months.

