5 Betrayals you won’t see coming at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 15, 2025 04:00 GMT
Major betrayals might happen at Clash in Paris. [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 seems to be another stacked premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion. The company has already announced some major matchups, and as an international show, WWE might also be planning for surprises and unexpected twists. This suggests that betrayals may occur, which fans would not expect.

In this article, we will be looking at five betrayals you won't see coming at the upcoming France show.

#5. LA Knight could turn heel and betray CM Punk

Although LA Knight and CM Punk are not part of any alliance, if The Megastar turns heel and costs The Best in the World, it will serve as a potential betrayal. Knight is set to be part of Seth Rollins vs Punk vs Jey Uso's fatal four-way match.

The Voice of the Voiceless is ready to seek vengeance from the Visionary as Rollins cashed in his MITB briefcase on him at WWE SummerSlam 2025. If Knight turns into a villainous star and stands in front of Punk to take revenge against Seth, then he will betray CM Punk and might join forces with the Architect as his newest ally.

#4. Bron Breakker could betray Seth Rollins

Bron Breakker tried to take over The Vision faction in the absence of Seth Rollins, but The Revolutionary returned just in time by using his 'Plan B'. There were many instances in the past when Bron hinted at betraying Rollins, and he might finally pull the trigger at Clash in Paris.

This could happen when the new Big Dog may either cost Seth Rollins the Fatal Four-Way match or attack him in a post-match celebration. It could further set up a feud between them for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Kairi Sane could betray IYO SKY

The heel turn of Asuka was already hinted at on RAW, as she even pushed IYO SKY in a backstage segment. However, Kairi Sane is still trying to sort things out between the former Damage CTRL member, but Kairi may show her true colors at Clash in Paris by betraying The Genius of the Sky.

Following this, Asuka and Kairi could officially turn into villainous characters and engage in a feud with the former Women's World Champion.

#2. Alexa Bliss against Charlotte Flair?

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Despite this, there are still speculations about their team breaking up soon, as the Stamford-based promotion wants to set up a feud between them.

So, if the assumption comes to fruition, then The Goddess might turn on The Queen at the upcoming premium live event. Additionally, WWE could crown new Tag Team Champions and officially kick off a rivalry between them.

#1. Randy Orton could betray Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash in Paris 2025

At Clash in Paris, Cody Rhodes is expected to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. However, for a long time, fans have been anticipating the heel turn of Randy Orton, who could turn on his real-life friend The American Nightmare to ignite a rivalry on SmackDown.

If WWE has any plans for Rhodes vs. Orton, then Clash in Paris seems like the perfect place to pull the strings. This could happen when Randy Orton initially helps The American Nightmare to defeat Drew McIntyre, then betrays him in the post-match to set up a title showdown.

