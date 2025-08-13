5 Heel and 3 face turns that can take place at WWE Clash in Paris

By Love Verma
Published Aug 13, 2025 03:13 GMT
Major heel and babyface turn might take place at Clash in Paris. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Rumblings of big changes are on the anvil at Clash in Paris [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion, and some massive matches have been announced for the show already. Being an international show, it's likely that the Triple H-led creative regime might soon announce more big matches to the card.

Ad

Besides this, some unexpected character turns might also take place on the show, including babyface and heel turns. Usually, the switches take place in a PLE to make the event an unmissable proposition.

In this article, we will discuss five heel and three face turns that could potentially take place at Clash in Paris 2025.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

#8. Heel Turn: Bayley

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the past few months, WWE has already dropped several hints about a possible heel turn by Bayley. The Role Model was seen in a video vignette on RAW this week, where the company once again planted seeds for a villainous turn for the former Hugger.

At Clash in Paris 2025, WWE could finally pull the trigger and turn Bayley into a heel star. This could be done by having her launch an attack on Lyra Valkyria and officially turn heel.

Ad

#7. Heel Turn: LA Knight

LA Knight is set to compete in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris as he will be involved in a Fatal Four-Way Match with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso. In the past few months, The Megastar hasn't gotten too many big wins under his belt and also hasn't been involved in any fresh feud or storyline.

So, it's possible that The Game might turn Knight heel at Clash in Paris to open the doors for some fresh feuds for him. A heel Megastar could even join forces with The Vision and become their ally.

Ad

#6. Face Turn: Austin Theory

Austin Theory is currently on hiatus from the company and reportedly removed from the internal WWE roster. However, this only means that he is put in the list of injured stars, similar to Zoey Starks and Ilja Dragunov.

With the breakup of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's alliance already in the rear-view mirror, WWE may turn A-Town Down Under star babyface at Clash in Paris. This could unfold in a backstage segment where Theory might confront Waller to address the breakup, leading to a feud between them.

Ad

#5. Face Turn: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion and part of The Judgment Day. Dirty Dominik got a massive positive response from the fans when he made his presence in AAA recently. Considering the babyface reaction, the company may switch Dominik to being a face at Clash in Paris.

This could be done when he loses his IC Title and eventually decides to drop his heel character and turn into a babyface star. Also, Finn Balor might betray him and kick him out of the faction, leading to this gimmick switch.

Ad

#4, #3. The Kabuki Warriors' heel turn

Ad

Asuka and Kairi Sane's heel turn seems to be on the horizon. The Kabuki Warriors attempted to aid IYO SKY on RAW this week, but this move instead cost The Genius of the Sky. In the aftermath, the Empress of Tomorrow and SKY were engaged in a heated conversation where Asuka pushed IYO, hinting at her heel turn.

Asuka has already mocked SKY multiple times due to her being friendly with Rhea Ripley. So, their heel turn might take place at Clash in Paris when they decide to stand against IYO SKY and potentially attack her.

Ad

#2. Face Turn: Gunther

Gunther is currently on hiatus from WWE due to a reported nose injury. The Ring General is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion, but if he returns at Clash in Paris, he may return as a heroic character.

The former Imperium leader has portrayed a heel character in the company for far too long. So, perhaps, after his recent loss, it's time to turn him babyface and to bring some fresh vibes to his current run on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

#1. Randy Orton's much-anticipated WWE heel turn

Ad

The WWE Universe eagerly anticipates Randy Orton's heel turn, which may finally happen at the upcoming PLE. The Legend Killer is presently not involved in any major storyline, and his heel turn could bring some drastic changes in the company.

Orton's heel turn could further lead to a feud against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications