5 Heel and 3 face turns that can take place at WWE Clash in Paris

WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion, and some massive matches have been announced for the show already. Being an international show, it's likely that the Triple H-led creative regime might soon announce more big matches to the card.Besides this, some unexpected character turns might also take place on the show, including babyface and heel turns. Usually, the switches take place in a PLE to make the event an unmissable proposition.In this article, we will discuss five heel and three face turns that could potentially take place at Clash in Paris 2025.#8. Heel Turn: BayleyWrestling Pics &amp;amp; Clips @WrestleClipsLINKOH MY BAYLEY IS REALLY TURNING HEEL #WWERawIn the past few months, WWE has already dropped several hints about a possible heel turn by Bayley. The Role Model was seen in a video vignette on RAW this week, where the company once again planted seeds for a villainous turn for the former Hugger.At Clash in Paris 2025, WWE could finally pull the trigger and turn Bayley into a heel star. This could be done by having her launch an attack on Lyra Valkyria and officially turn heel.#7. Heel Turn: LA KnightLA Knight is set to compete in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Clash in Paris as he will be involved in a Fatal Four-Way Match with Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso. In the past few months, The Megastar hasn't gotten too many big wins under his belt and also hasn't been involved in any fresh feud or storyline.So, it's possible that The Game might turn Knight heel at Clash in Paris to open the doors for some fresh feuds for him. A heel Megastar could even join forces with The Vision and become their ally.#6. Face Turn: Austin TheoryAustin Theory is currently on hiatus from the company and reportedly removed from the internal WWE roster. However, this only means that he is put in the list of injured stars, similar to Zoey Starks and Ilja Dragunov.With the breakup of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's alliance already in the rear-view mirror, WWE may turn A-Town Down Under star babyface at Clash in Paris. This could unfold in a backstage segment where Theory might confront Waller to address the breakup, leading to a feud between them.#5. Face Turn: Dominik MysterioDominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion and part of The Judgment Day. Dirty Dominik got a massive positive response from the fans when he made his presence in AAA recently. Considering the babyface reaction, the company may switch Dominik to being a face at Clash in Paris.This could be done when he loses his IC Title and eventually decides to drop his heel character and turn into a babyface star. Also, Finn Balor might betray him and kick him out of the faction, leading to this gimmick switch.#4, #3. The Kabuki Warriors' heel turnBlackWhiteOut5 @Blackwhiteout5LINKThe Kabuki Warriors are turning heel soon on Iyo #WWERawAsuka and Kairi Sane's heel turn seems to be on the horizon. The Kabuki Warriors attempted to aid IYO SKY on RAW this week, but this move instead cost The Genius of the Sky. In the aftermath, the Empress of Tomorrow and SKY were engaged in a heated conversation where Asuka pushed IYO, hinting at her heel turn.Asuka has already mocked SKY multiple times due to her being friendly with Rhea Ripley. So, their heel turn might take place at Clash in Paris when they decide to stand against IYO SKY and potentially attack her.#2. Face Turn: GuntherGunther is currently on hiatus from WWE due to a reported nose injury. The Ring General is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion, but if he returns at Clash in Paris, he may return as a heroic character.The former Imperium leader has portrayed a heel character in the company for far too long. So, perhaps, after his recent loss, it's time to turn him babyface and to bring some fresh vibes to his current run on Monday Night RAW.#1. Randy Orton's much-anticipated WWE heel turnThe WWE Universe eagerly anticipates Randy Orton's heel turn, which may finally happen at the upcoming PLE. The Legend Killer is presently not involved in any major storyline, and his heel turn could bring some drastic changes in the company.Orton's heel turn could further lead to a feud against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.