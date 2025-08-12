5 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW this week

WWE RAW this week concluded with Adam Pearce making a massive announcement for Clash in Paris. The RAW General Manager confirmed that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way bout.Besides this, the show also featured some crucial developments and hinted at future betrayals and heel turns. In this article, we will be looking at five things WWE subtly told us on the August 11, 2025, episode of the red brand.#5. Bayley's heel turn is coming on RAWDuring Monday Night RAW, WWE aired a clip of Bayley where The Role Model expressed her disappointment with her recent failures. She stated that she couldn't recall the last time she felt proud of herself.However, the emotional video package's ending subtly confirmed that the heel turn of Bayley is on the horizon. When the black screen appeared at the end, cryptic laughter can be heard, which seemingly indicates the heel turn of the Role Model.Many fans even compared it to the DC character Joker's laugh, which is also cryptic and has a sinister tone.#4. Asuka could betray IYO SKY soonEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKASUKA JUST PUSHED IYO SKY 🤯 IT’S HAPPENING 🔥 #WWERawIYO SKY locked horns with Roxanne Perez on the show, but she suffered the loss after the Kabuki Warriors interfered in the match and unintentionally cost her. Even before the bout, SKY refused help from Asuka and Kairi Sane, but despite this rejection, the Empress of Tomorrow attempted to aid the Genius of Sky.In the post-match segment, a heated conversation took place backstage where Asuka pushed IYO SKY when she felt that the former Women's World Champion was trying to blame her.Considering this, it seems that we are inches away from Asuka betraying IYO. This could also lead to a match between them in WWE.#3. Naomi's Clash in Paris title match is up in the air🤍Jαƈƙʂσɳ Tҽҽɳ 🖤 @teen_jacksonLINKMichael Cole has announced that Naomi will not compete in tonight's match against Iyo Sky #WWERawA few hours before RAW, WWE announced that Naomi would not compete as she was not medically clear for her scheduled match against IYO SKY. During the episode, Michael Cole also confirmed this news by stating that The Glow is not medically clear to compete on the show, leading to her absence.It's not confirmed whether this is a real-life injury or merely part of a storyline. However, it seems that Naomi Clash's title match in Paris is now up in the air.There is uncertainty surrounding her participation at the PLE, as evidenced by Cole not providing any further updates about the Women's World Champion on RAW.#2. Karrion Kross' situation could be a work?Ango @AngoPWLINKAlright bro. There’s been like 2 different Karrion Kross references on raw. What’s going onKarrion Kross and Scarlett have already announced their departure from WWE. Fans are upset that the Herald of Doomsday is no longer part of the World Wrestling Entertainment.Meanwhile, on RAW this week, fans noticed that there were two references to the former NXT Champion on the show. Michael Cole made one, and the other was the tribute from Xavier Woods.These references have sparked speculation that Kross' current situation is part of work, possibly aimed at generating buzz around his name.#1. Jey Uso replaced Roman Reigns at Clash in ParisAfter what happened on RAW last week, it was likely that Roman Reigns could face Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and LA Knight at Clash in Paris. Despite The OTC being advertised for the PLE in France, Jey Uso replaced him in the match, and now he will be part of the world title bout.After hinting at Reigns last week in this match, it subtly confirms that the YEET Master has replaced him. Also, there is a chance that either WWE has different plans for Roman now, or he will no longer be part of the show.