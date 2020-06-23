5 better challengers for Asuka at Extreme Rules

WWE had so many options on Monday Night RAW to challenge Asuka.

Asuka will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Sasha Banks.

The RAW locker room is full of potential challengers for Asuka

Last night on RAW, WWE took advantage of their new brand invitational rule by allowing Sasha Banks to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, even though The Boss is a SmackDown Superstar.

As Women's Tag Team Champions, Bayley and Banks have the privilege of being able to compete on all three brands, but this doesn't extend to the Women's Championship on brands that aren't their own.

Banks has already lifted the RAW Women's Championship on four occasions, but is yet to win the SmackDown Championship. This makes this narrative somewhat strange, but since Bayley is the one holding the title, WWE has had to hold off on a feud between the two best friends.

Banks has been moved over to RAW so that she can challenge for the Championship, despite the depth on the roster at present, so what about all the women in the RAW locker room who could challenge Asuka instead?

#5. Kairi Sane

It may sound like an odd one since the two women have been Tag Team Champions together, but Kairi Sane is yet to challenge for the RAW Women's title, despite her best friend currently holding it.

Much like Drew McIntyre allowing Dolph Ziggler a WWE Championship shot at Extreme Rules, it would be an interesting angle for Asuka to defend against her long-time friend and former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane.

Sane has been through a lot over the past few months after being injured in consistent matches against Nia Jax. Since Asuka has already brushed Jax aside, nothing is stopping her from asking Sane to step up whilst there is no one on RAw to challenger her.

Friends have faced off in the past and it's easy to imagine the two women putting on a fantastic match.

