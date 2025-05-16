5 Better last opponents for John Cena than CM Punk

CM Punk vs John Cena is a match that the WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for since Punk’s return. After Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash against Randy Orton, Punk posted a cryptic Instagram story teasing a possible challenge.

The seeds have been planted, and both stars have a history. However, both men are currently focused elsewhere, and as Cena nears retirement, WWE might have bigger plans. Punk is a huge name and could be chosen as Cena’s final opponent.

However, others could offer a more emotional or impactful send-off for the Franchise Player. Whether it’s a new face or a legendary rival, here are a few opponents who could be better choices than CM Punk for John Cena’s final match.

#5. Solo Sikoa

John Cena has already shared the ring with Solo Sikoa, but a retirement story could change the dynamic. Cena could turn face again when he's ready to hand up his boots, and Solo could be the perfect threat sent by the Bloodline to end him.

A proper match between the two would mean more now, with Solo having evolved and grown into a dominant heel. It would also keep the Bloodline relevant and dangerous while giving Cena a proper farewell moment with high stakes.

#4. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is one of the fastest rising names and is reigning as the United States Champion. If Cena wants to go out by putting over someone new and truly different, Fatu could be the perfect opponent. His wild, aggressive style would make for a fresh matchup that hasn’t been seen before.

Fatu represents the future, and a showdown with Cena would instantly make him a top-tier name. WWE loves making retirement matches meaningful, and giving Fatu the honor of ending Cena’s career could enhance his credibility.

#3. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has been on a roll since aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. His powerhouse style mirrors Cena’s early days, making a showdown between them intriguing. If Cena wants to retire against someone with youth, potential, and a very popular name, Bron fits perfectly.

The match would be hard-hitting, physical, and unpredictable. Breakker’s fast rise shows WWE has big plans for him, and having him retire Cena would mark a major “passing of the torch” moment. It would give Bron a career-defining moment and show Cena’s willingness to elevate the next generation.

#2. John Cena's biggest WWE rival, The Rock

John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber by aligning with The Rock in a shocking twist, leaving the world shocked. But as the story unfolds, there's growing speculation that Cena might eventually betray the Final Boss, setting up one last blockbuster showdown.

If WWE pulls the trigger, a retirement match between Cena and The Rock would be the most fitting way to bring things full circle. Both are Hollywood icons, and have a storied history, and a betrayal angle would add the perfect emotional excitement. The match could headline any major event, with massive stakes and legacy on the line. For Cena’s last ride, this could be the biggest story WWE could possibly tell

#1. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and John Cena crossed paths at WrestleMania, with Cena getting the win. However, the American Nightmare might come back for revenge. If Cena holds onto the Undisputed Title until his retirement match, then Rhodes would be the perfect final challenger.

Cody beating Cena in his last match, winning back the gold, and closing the book on Cena’s legendary career would be a powerful passing-of-the-torch moment. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the star next.

