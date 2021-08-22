5 Better opponents for Brock Lesnar than Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar is officially back in WWE after nearly a year-and-a-half away. His contract with WWE quietly expired in the summer of 2020 and WWE opted not to renew it.

While many felt Brock Lesnar would return on time for WrestleMania 37, that wasn't the case. Timing is everything, and a new version of The Beast seems to have returned - with a new look and potentially as a babyface as well.

Brock Lesnar will renew his feud with Roman Reigns, with Paul Heyman being an obviously essential part of the storyline. But is it the right decision? Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced off in the main event of both WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34 - proceeding to face each other a few more times after that in 2018.

Because of the weight of Brock Lesnar's return, many fans seem to have forgotten that WWE arguably ran their previous feud to the ground. It seemingly concluded at SummerSlam 2018 but it has now taken on a new life with Roman Reigns being WWE's biggest heel.

Here are five potentially better opponents for Brock Lesnar than Roman Reigns:

#5. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

This is the most logical one. In the eyes of many WWE fans, this should have been the SummerSlam WWE title match. Instead, WWE opted to go with Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg.

Since Lashley technically won (due to referee stoppage) at SummerSlam, it could have been the perfect setup for a match against Brock Lesnar to headline Extreme Rules 2021.

WWE has had the option time and again of booking a dream match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Not only are fans interested in it, but The Almighty has admitted that a match against Brock Lesnar was his primary motivation to return to WWE in 2018.

WWE has simply not opted to go in that direction, for whatever reason. Perhaps they view an instant Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud as bigger money, and it could be. But rather than giving Bobby Lashley more accolades, the only thing they need to do now to truly satisfy him is by fulfilling his dream match with Brock Lesnar.

