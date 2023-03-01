5 better opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 than Omos 

MVP challenged Brock Lesnar on behalf of Omos to a match at WrestleMania 39 on the previous edition of WWE RAW. Following that, The Beast made an appearance last night on the red brand.

Reports were suggesting that this angle may end up being a swerve and the company could have something big in store for The Beast on The Grandest Stage of Them All. But that didn't happen. Lesnar accepted MVP's challenge before delivering an F5 to The VIP Lounge host.

Following that, WWE went on to officially announce Omos vs. Lesnar for WrestleMania Hollywood. However, this decision has resulted in WWE facing heat on social media. Fans have taken to the internet to showcase their displeasure over The Beast's booking.

On that note, the following list will take a look at five better choices for The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania than The Nigerian Giant.

#5. Bray Wyatt

Fans went wild at the prospect of Bray Wyatt facing Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows after The Eater of Worlds laid out a challenge to the winner of Lashley vs. Lesnar. However, given The All Mighty emerged victorious at Elimination Chamber, that could not come to fruition.

There's no denying that the New Face of Fear locking horns with the former Universal Champion in a dream match on WWE's biggest stage would surely have been an interesting affair. This bout would have blown the roof off SoFi Stadium had the company booked it.

#4. Bobby Lashley

As you may know, Bobby Lashley earned a win via disqualification over Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber 2023. Given the controversial end to the match, plus Lesnar's post-match attack on Lashley, an immediate rematch was speculated between the two.

However, the creative team decided to drop the feud for the time being. While The All Mighty looks likely to face Bray Wyatt, Lesnar is scheduled to take on Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Given the huge success of the Lesnar vs. Lashley feud, WWE should have struck while the iron was hot by booking the two in a grudge match at The Show of Shows. The creative team could have further spiced things up by adding a stipulation to the bout.

#3. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar have had quite a fierce rivalry in the past. The duo have had several encounters, with The Visionary getting some monumental victories over The Beast.

Given how this rivalry has proven to be great for business, it wouldn't have been a bad idea if the company had decided to pit The Beastslayer against The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Rollins' career has skyrocketed since defeating Lesnar at WrestleMania 35. The Visionary has had an edge over The Beast, dethroning him three times for a world title. Hence, another feud between the duo would have made sense.

#2. John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar one more time

Apart from Seth Rollins, John Cena is another name who has waged war against Brock Lesnar on several occasions in the past. The pair have had one of the most successful rivalries in the history of WWE.

Given that both of these future Hall of Famers only have so much left in their careers before they hang their boots for good, fans have been wanting to see them lock horns against each other once again.

The company booking Cena in a money feud against Lesnar would not only have given fans a break from the usual "Cena putting over young talent" but would also have been best for business.

#1. Gunther

Fans have been speculating about a potential match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther ever since the two came face-to-face in the Men's Royal Rumble match. While it was rumored that WWE could book the pair in a match at WrestleMania, it didn't come to fruition.

Gunther has been a dominant force on the blue brand. The current Intercontinental Champion has made a name for himself thanks to his impressive character work and some power-packed performances.

Given his recent rise, The Ring General deserved a big name like Brock Lesnar at the Biggest WWE Event of the Year. This could have been WWE's way of rewarding him for his commendable work.

Are you excited about Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

