5 better opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33

The Dead Man deserves a better opponent at Mania. I look at the best possibilities.

by Brandon Lasher 10 Mar 2017

I think we can do better than Reigns/Taker at WrestleMania 33.

It must be a pretty nice life for The Undertaker at this point. He only really has to wrestle once a year, makes a lot of money and causes a “Holy S**t” chant simply by walking to the ring. After a WWE career that dates back to November of 1990, the 51-year-old wrestling legend deserves as many WrestleMania matches as he wants. But time is running short.

The WWE is putting him in an awkward position for the show in Orlando. Roman Reigns isn’t exactly the most popular face in the company right now. If Taker beats Roman it does nothing but hurt Roman’s still young career to lose to a 51-year-old wrestler.

The Undertaker losing to Roman would likewise only cement the excessive hate for Roman going forward and likely end The Undertaker’s career as “the biggest guy in the yard”. It does neither any favours going forward to have this match.

I think the Dead Man deserves a better opponent. One who is more clearly defined as a heel or would benefit more from the honour of fighting Undertaker at the biggest stage. Here are five better opponents for The Undertaker to face at WrestleMania 33:

#5 Finn Balor

The Demon King vs The Dead Man?

This has to happen at some point right? Who would not want to see the “Dead Man” versus “The Demon King”? The entrances alone would be worthy of a WrestleMania stage.

The thing is The Undertaker does some of his best work with “smaller” wrestlers at WrestleMania. It is arguable that his last great match at WrestleMania was with CM Punk at WrestleMania 29. Shawn Michaels, who is the same height as Punk, put on two of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history with Taker. The worst matches Undertaker has had is with the “monsters” who can’t properly bump and sell his offence. Finn Balor, only an inch shorter then Michaels and Punk, has shown his quality in the ring time after time.

It would give instant credibility back to Finn and allow Taker to have one last shot at an athletic match at The Show of Shows. It would be two popular faces fighting it out on a stage they both deserve.