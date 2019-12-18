5 Big changes we need from WWE in 2020

Could WWE bring back CM Punk to programming in 2020?

With the new year fast approaching, minds everywhere turn to fresh beginnings and changes aplenty – not least in professional wrestling.

2019 has been an action-packed year in WWE, with another blockbuster WrestleMania featuring the first-ever women’s Mania main event and the arrival of the likes of Caín Velasquez and Tyson Fury to name just a couple.

But while so many Superstars and storylines have knocked it out of the park in 2019, there have been times where fans have been left wanting a little more from what they see on screen.

With WrestleMania season about to launch with January’s Royal Rumble, it’s the ideal time for WWE to implement changes and make some big waves.

So, with 2020 looming on the horizon, we’ve compiled a handy wish-list of 5 big changes we’d like to see in WWE for the new year.

#1 Put The Revival on top and keep them there

2020 could be the year for Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson

There’s no doubting the talents of Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson as one of WWE’s top tag teams. As former two-time RAW Tag Team Champions and previously SmackDown Tag Team Champs, the duo have had their moments in the spotlight.

Yet there will be many who feel that they’ve yet to truly establish themselves since their migration from NXT a couple of years ago, where they'd arguably been two of the strongest talents on the roster and regularly produced Match of the Year candidates.

In aligning themselves with the likes of Randy Orton and Baron Corbin, as well as their fleeting runs as champions, they have had dalliances with WWE’s top tier, but they’d benefit massively from an extended run.

Can 2020 be the year of The Revival?

