5 Unforgivable Mistakes Made by the WWE this Week (13th September 2018)

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.93K // 16 Sep 2018, 08:43 IST

Roman Reigns ends Raw with a huge Samoan Drop to Braun Strowman

The WWE had its go-home episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live and was hoping to do all it could to create intrigue and anticipation for their next big pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell 2018.

Monday Night Raw ended with Roman Reigns getting the better of Braun Strowman after plunging the giant through the stage. Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins also defeated The B Team in the Raw Tag Team Title rematch, to set up the Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the title.

For the second show in a row SmackDown Live had an interesting main event with Maryse and Brie Bella closing out the show. We also got a great backstage promo from Samoa Joe and the challengers to the New Day's SmackDown Live Tag-Team Titles were revealed.

Before we get into this week's mistakes, here are last week's just so that we can see if the WWE are learning from their errors as we go along! So, here are the five unforgivable mistakes from WWE this week.

#5 Titus Worldwide broke up, right?

What's going on with Titus Worldwide

Remember when Titus Worldwide ended up costing Dana Brooke a match and then she got angry at them and walked out on them and everyone was really excited to see what happened next with this interesting faction breakup?

I don't because the WWE did it and then seemed to forget about that storyline completely on this week's Raw. We didn't even get a small backstage segment or anything. Is Dana going it alone? Will she manage Apollo Crews as suggested online after all?

I guess we'll have to wait until four Raws from now for answers, that is if the WWE remember they were doing a Titus Worldwide breakup storyline at all. It wouldn't be the first time.

