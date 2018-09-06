5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week (6th September, 2018)

What exactly is going on here?

This week's WWE shows had considerably more unexpected moments than they usually have - Kevin Owens returned, The Undertaker appeared, The B Team lost the title belts, and R-Truth won a main event match on SmackDown Live

It was most definitely a random week for the company. Many people obviously enjoyed WWE's attempts to pull out some shocks. But of course, there were those who couldn't look past the many mistakes the WWE had made.

But what were those mistakes? Well, we're about to tell you. But before we get there familiarise yourself with last week's mistakes, familiar? Great, let's jump into the 5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week.

#5 The Shield getting arrested, charged, and then showing up

The Shield were arrested

The Shield were arrested at the beginning of Monday Night Raw after brawling with their adversaries Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. They were later charged with inciting a riot, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

#ShieldArrest update - just now, informed that #TheShield appeared in front of a judge and have been formally arraigned. Officially charged with inciting a riot, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Will continue to report as info is available #RAW — Mike Rome (Austin R) (@MikeRomeWWE) September 4, 2018

Whilst the entire purpose of this was to make The Shield's return to the arena a surprise and get them over as badass anti-authority figures, it was in reality just about the stupidest thing ever.

The WWE is suggesting that The Shield were arrested and then brought in front of a Judge on the same day, which is stupid enough on its own, but they then after being formally arraigned, posted bale, stole a police van, and returned to the scene of their crime. And they're not going to face severe criminal repercussions for this? This storyline was lunacy from the WWE.

