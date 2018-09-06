Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week (6th September, 2018)

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.25K   //    06 Sep 2018, 18:03 IST

What exactly is going on here?
What exactly is going on here?

This week's WWE shows had considerably more unexpected moments than they usually have - Kevin Owens returned, The Undertaker appeared, The B Team lost the title belts, and R-Truth won a main event match on SmackDown Live

Read also: WWE Raw vs SmackDown Live...Which was better this week?

It was most definitely a random week for the company. Many people obviously enjoyed WWE's attempts to pull out some shocks. But of course, there were those who couldn't look past the many mistakes the WWE had made.

But what were those mistakes? Well, we're about to tell you. But before we get there familiarise yourself with last week's mistakes, familiar? Great, let's jump into the 5 unforgivable mistakes made by the WWE this week.

#5 The Shield getting arrested, charged, and then showing up

The Shield were arrested
The Shield were arrested

The Shield were arrested at the beginning of Monday Night Raw after brawling with their adversaries Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. They were later charged with inciting a riot, criminal damage and disorderly conduct.

Whilst the entire purpose of this was to make The Shield's return to the arena a surprise and get them over as badass anti-authority figures, it was in reality just about the stupidest thing ever.

The WWE is suggesting that The Shield were arrested and then brought in front of a Judge on the same day, which is stupid enough on its own, but they then after being formally arraigned, posted bale, stole a police van, and returned to the scene of their crime. And they're not going to face severe criminal repercussions for this? This storyline was lunacy from the WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Shield SaNiTY AJ Styles Kevin Owens
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
Opinion: Predicting Dean Ambrose’s heel turn
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (4...
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches we might get to see at this year's...
RELATED STORY
Predicting Who Dethrones Each Current Champion (on the...
RELATED STORY
Match card predictions for WWE Summerslam 2018 after...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
5 awesome things which happened on SmackDown Live this...
RELATED STORY
5 Factions you didn't know were created by WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
5 Takeaways from this week's WWE SmackDown Live (10 July...
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong on SmackDown Live this week
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us