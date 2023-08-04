5 big mistakes WWE must not make at SummerSlam - Top star to have their momentum derailed?

WWE SummerSlam is almost here, and fans are discussing the big event. Most of the talk is positive, as the big stadium show in Detroit is exciting. Some are negative, thanks to many top stars not making it onto the card.

Still, almost every member of the WWE Universe will be tuning in to watch the big-time show. Eight matches have been announced for the event, all of which feature some of the best and brightest stars in the industry.

Like with every Premium Live Event, fans are going in with certain expectations. While some will be met, others won't be. Creativity and entertainment is generally subjective.

Still, there are some big mistakes the company shouldn't make in Detroit. This is for the best, both in regard to the talent involved and for fan interest. This article will look at a handful of those potential errors.

Below are five big mistakes WWE must not make at SummerSlam.

#5. Cody Rhodes must not lose to Brock Lesnar in their final match

Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have had a heated rivalry in WWE. After The American Nightmare lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he wanted a rematch. However, Brock quickly changed the course of Rhodes' career, thanks to a brutal beatdown.

In the months since The Show Of Shows, Cody, and Brock have been on-sight. Every time they're both in the same building, chaos erupts, and pain is felt. They're 1-1 so far, but Lesnar has left The American Nightmare laying on multiple occasions.

Given that Brock has regularly hurt the former Intercontinental Champion, The Beast cannot win at SummerSlam. Plus, Rhodes is hopefully the man to dethrone Roman Reigns in the future.

If Brock Lesnar stands tall in the end, Cody Rhodes will have nowhere to go and no claim to a future title match.

#4. Neither Charlotte Flair nor Bianca Belair can win the WWE Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

Another major match at WWE SummerSlam will see Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair attempt to win Asuka's coveted WWE Women's Championship. The Empress Of Tomorrow has been champion since May 27th, when she won it at Night of Champions.

A big part of the ongoing story is that Charlotte and Bianca are so focused on each other that Asuka feels like an afterthought. While fans are quick to criticize the move, it could be beneficial to the story if Asuka wins the bout in the end.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, if either The Queen or The EST wins the title, the story does not work, and Asuka's time spent as an afterthought will be a waste.

If she wins, the story makes sense. If she loses it, the reign will be lackluster and disappointing. Neither of her talented opponents should win at SummerSlam.

#3. Jey Uso can't lose to The Tribal Chief cleanly

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

Jey Uso is set to have the biggest match of his career at WWE SummerSlam. The tag team star will go one-on-one with his cousin Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line, as will the Tribal Chiefdom.

Many fans are hoping Jey will dethrone The Head Of The Table, but the likelihood of that happening isn't particularly great. Still, even if Main Event Jey Uso does end up losing to Reigns, he can't afford to lose cleanly.

This is the company's chance to keep Jey as a star. If he loses fairly to Roman, there will never be a chance at a proper rematch, and Jey's momentum may fade completely. He's too popular and too talented to become another face in the crowd. If Reigns wins, he needs to do so in a manner that keeps Uso strong.

#2. IYO SKY must not cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase yet

IYO SKY is one of WWE's most talented performers. The former NXT Women's Champion had a major night at Money in the Bank in London. She won her six-woman bout, earning herself a guaranteed title opportunity at any point.

There have been six women who have held the Money in the Bank briefcase before IYO. Of the six, all but one cashed in within a day. Only Carmella had the briefcase for any substantial amount of time, for 287 days.

Whether IYO will hold onto the briefcase for as long as the former SmackDown Women's Champion or not, she should keep it for over a month and change. The immediate cash-ins are overdone and predictable. WWE would be wise not to have SKY cash in yet.

#1. LA Knight can't lose the SummerSlam Battle Royal

Adam Pearce announced a big-time match on WWE SmackDown. The SummerSlam Battle Royal, presented by Slim Jim, will be part of the major event, and a handful of exciting names have already been confirmed for the bout.

Otis, Chad Gable, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tommaso Ciampa, Sheamus, and LA Knight are some of the stars set to participate in the match. While all the men named are talented, LA Knight has to win the bout.

WWE fans have become rabid over Knight. If The Megastar enters the match and loses, almost 50,000 fans will be extremely disappointed. Worse yet, the backlash online will be far greatest, souring the mood for the otherwise epic event.

