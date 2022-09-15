5 Big names who could induct Vince McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame 

Vince McMahon made the difficult decision to step away from WWE earlier this year at the age of 77. The former Chairman was the reason why the company had become the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and for several decades he had steadied the ship through many storms.

Since 1993, WWE has annually honored some of the stars who have shaped the business and many names who failed to step foot in the company. This could finally be the time now for the man himself to take his place amongst the elite of the business.

There was a time when many believed that McMahon wouldn't be added to the Hall of Fame. Now that he is no longer the man to choose who will be inducted, it could be his time to be inducted.

There have been reports that McMahon has something planned for WrestleMania 39. If The Rock isn't available to be part of the show then there could be a different star headlining the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame. Here are just five names who could be up to the task of inducting The Boss.

#5. Current Co-WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon was raised in her father's business. She grew up around some of the most iconic stars in the history of the sport and has now been handed the keys to the kingdom. Stephanie was the perfect person for Vince McMahon to pass WWE over to because she loves the business as much as she loves her father.

Vince and Stephanie have tirelessly worked side by side for decades to make the company the success that it is. She is also one of the only people in the world who can be honest and share some hidden stories about his life in the early years of the company. Both of them share a bond that no other person can compare to, so it's likely that she will be the one chosen to do the honors.

#4. Paul Heyman

If you want anyone to talk about your life and make it sound like a Hollywood movie, then Paul Heyman is the only man for the job. He was WWE's competitor heading ECW and has since become one of their biggest assets. Working alongside Roman Reigns is just another brick on the impressive road that he has paved throughout his career and one man has been by his side throughout.

Heyman, like many other veterans of the business, definitely has some stories to share about the boss. He would be able to deliver them in a way that would ensure that the whole world would be listening.

#3. Triple H

Triple H was signed by WWE when he was just another young dreamer looking to make a name for himself. His life has changed thanks to Vince McMahon and his family. The Game now has the reins in the company and only has one man to thank for his success.

Triple H has put in the work to ensure that he has stood out from the crowd and to guarantee his place at the head of the company. He has also worked for years to convince Vince McMahon of the same thing and the two men have become friends in that time as well. The King of Kings doing the honors would be able to add an emotional touch to the induction along with some interesting backstage stories.

#2. The Undertaker

The Undertaker allowed Vince McMahon to do the honors when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the former Chairman asked The Deadman to return the favor.

Over the years, the two men have created a lasting partnership in the business and have defined some of the biggest moments. If anyone has stories about the boss to share with the world, then it would be The Undertaker. It would be a hard choice for him to pick someone but The Deadman knows him better and the two men have created history together on numerous occasions.

The Phenom could thus be considered to do the honors to induct the former boss of the promotion.

#1. John Cena could return to induct Vince McMahon into the Hall of Fame

John Cena was recently spotted alongside Vince McMahon as part of his 77th Birthday celebrations. The visual made it clear that despite Cena no longer being a WWE Superstar, he has remained close to his former boss.

Cena has become one of the most successful former WWE Superstars in the history of the company. He has never forgotten where he came from and has remained loyal to the man who made his career happen. Cena would be another name worthy of the opportunity to induct Vince McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Who should induct Vince into the WWE Hall of Fame if the company decides to induct him? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil