5 big possible matches for SummerSlam

The biggest party of the summer is upon us

SummerSlam is right around the corner, and in the wake of Extreme Rules, it seems as if there are a series of mouth-watering options available to us that perhaps wouldn't have been had the results gone another way last night. Sometimes things work out in a certain way to allow for even better things to pass through, but given the nature of WWE programming as of late, you can never really tell whether these 'options' are good or bad.

All five of these matches are extremely possible, although some people may disagree with that dependant on their viewpoint of how things are going on Raw and SmackDown Live right now. We all knew that Extreme Rules was, essentially, just going to be an extended preview of the biggest party of the summer, which does add a layer of pressure onto things when you think about it.

SummerSlam is the second biggest event on the WWE calendar, and they'll be dying to knock it out of the park - especially in the wake of a few questionable months of television. From absent champions to uneven booking, we can't even begin to imagine the kind of reactions from the WWE Universe if the show ends up failing to deliver.

But instead of being too pessimistic we're going to look ahead to the future with a smile on our faces because even though things haven't been perfect as of late, there are still a series of performers spread throughout the company that are ready and waiting to put in yet another high-quality shift in Brooklyn.

Interestingly enough, for some people, the immediate aftermath of SummerSlam also serves as the unofficial start to the WrestleMania build-up for the following year. We've seen that kind of logic play out in years gone by, and if that is indeed the case, then we can expect some big moments one way or another in a few weeks time.

So with all of that being said, here are five big possible matches for SummerSlam 2018. P.S: As an unofficial sixth, we'll throw Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss on there, whereas Sasha Banks vs Bayley doesn't feel like it's actually going to end up happening.

#1 SAnitY vs The Bludgeon Brothers

What a war this would be

At Extreme Rules, the stars seemed to align perfectly for this bizarre match-up to actually go down. SAnitY were victorious in their tables match against The New Day, whereas The Bludgeon Brothers made quick work of Team Hell No en-route to retaining their SD Live Tag Team Championships.

Whilst it would likely be better off as some kind of gimmick match, we're happy to see any kind of incarnation of this bout at SummerSlam - because it'd be an absolute belter. SmackDown Live's tag team scene looks much healthier than Raw's right now, and they need to capitalise on that by having two of the company's biggest and baddest teams going at it.