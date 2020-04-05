5 Big things we learned from The Undertaker's 'Boneyard match' against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker vs AJ Styles was widely regarded as the best match of night 1 at WrestleMania 36

There were a lot of takeaways from the Boneyard match

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Undertaker and AJ Styles had an unforgettable match

The Undertaker main-evented Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles - who now has a WrestleMania main event accomplishment under his belt. It was a pre-taped cinematic-like match, but nobody anticipated that it would be the best match of the night.

In the eyes of many, the match set such a high standard that night 2 would have a hard time following up. In all likeliness, you might be reading this after night 2 and by then we'll see if any match was able to reach that level.

It is undoubtedly the most unique WrestleMania main event of all time and one that could revolutionize WWE's way of filming matches. The Performance Center setting is only temporary and they're going to get back to crowded arenas in a few months. But there has been a lot to take away for WWE in terms of shooting, taping, and promo work.

Here are five things we learned from the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

#5. Old school storytelling mixed with new-age cinematic shooting could be the future

AJ Styles had the upper hand early on

We've learned over the years that old school storytelling and psychology is the way to go for a great wrestling match. We're lucky since the current WWE roster is undoubtedly the most athletic and talented in the company's history. Because of this factor, we could be seeing a major change happening.

The cinematic style of shooting was a big success and one of the reasons for it was the old school psychology involved in it. It certainly helped that The Undertaker was the coolest character on the entire show and that he felt like an old western movie hero.

But after a couple of attempts at cinematic-style shooting, it seems that WWE may have found the formula for a great match going forward.

1 / 5 NEXT