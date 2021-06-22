5 big WWE feuds that can start on RAW & SmackDown after Hell in a Cell – Unexpected challenger for Roman Reign while a 6-time champion goes missing, new title feuds

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 delivered an exciting pay-per-view. Most of the matches on the card were excellent. Barring a couple of disappointing finishes, the show was a solid outing for the company. This pay-per-view set the stage for Money in the Bank, and several top superstars are now gearing up for new rivalries that await them on their respective brands.

This article will look at the top WWE feuds that could start on RAW and SmackDown after Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Dominik Mysterio (WWE SmackDown)

This feud will be interesting on WWE SmackDown

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was initially scheduled to defend his title against Rey Mysterio at Hell in a Cell. However, this match was moved to SmackDown at the last minute. Both superstars locked horns in an entertaining match on Friday. In the end, Reigns retained his championship by picking up a convincing victory over one-half of SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Despite his victory, Reigns decided to punish Rey Mysterio a little more inside the ring. He attacked his opponent after the match and demanded the fallen challenger to “acknowledge” him. Paul Heyman then issued an open challenge on behalf of Reigns. This invitation could prompt Dominik Mysterio to step up and seek revenge for everything that happened to his father.

The creative team has often drawn attention to Dominik’s unmatched fighting spirit. He has never shied away from competition, and he has pulled off several upset wins. Of course, he should not be expected to beat Reigns, but an intense title feud with "The Tribal Chief” will undoubtedly work wonders for Dominik's career.

Both stars are driven by a similar value, as they want to succeed for their families. The two men approach this goal quite differently, as seen with Reigns' dastardly attack on Rey. Dominik has a compelling reason to go after the champion, and this feud might deliver several surprising moments on SmackDown. It will be exciting to see how the creative team moves forward with this angle.

Go home. Stay home.

And if you come back to MY ring…

You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown https://t.co/1HLq1kacrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 19, 2021

It is also important to note that Roman Reigns now has Jimmy Uso on his side. But the Tribal Chief is still worried that his right-hand man Jey Uso is missing. It was initially expected that The Usos would be involved in a tag team championship feud with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, but Jey's absence throws a wrench in this potential program.

Regardless, all four superstars could continue to cross paths on WWE SmackDown as long as the father-son duo is feuding with Roman Reigns.

