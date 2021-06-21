WWE Hell In A Cell 2021: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed – Jaw-dropping brutality, Alexa Bliss features in confusing match

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 had several intense matches scheduled for the night. No championship changed hands, but a couple of finishes came as an unwelcome surprise. Nevertheless, it was a decent event comprised of entertaining matches.

In this article, we will take a look at WWE Superstars who impressed us at Hell in a Cell 2021 and those who didn’t.

#3 Impressed at WWE Hell in a Cell: Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair deserved to win at WWE Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Bayley in the opening match of the pay-per-view. Both superstars met inside the hellacious cage and delivered an epic battle. Belair was excellent throughout the match, coming up with spectacular creative offenses that left her opponent stunned.

Bayley was incredible as a heel and constantly introduced surprising weapons during the Hell in a Cell match. Unfortunately, she also targeted Belair’s braid, which didn’t sit well with the champion. Much to Bayley’s annoyance, Belair started using her hair as her biggest advantage.

At one point, Bayley had tied Belair’s braid to the bottom rope. However, the latter ended up using her hair as a rope to trip Bayley during her run. It caused Bayley to fall face-first on top of the steel steps that she had brought inside the ring earlier in the match.

Belair was ready with an apt response to each move Bayley made. Finally, in the match’s closing moments, both superstars started using a ladder as their weapon.

First, Bayley tied Belair’s hair to the ladder and crushed her underneath its weight. However, she accidentally hit her knee while attempting to stomp Belair’s face on the lower part of the ladder. The champion took advantage of this situation and freed herself. She eventually used a picture-perfect Senton to slam Bayley’s back against the ladder.

Finally, Belair hit Bayley with a devastating KOD, and the latter bounced off the ladder. This was enough for the champion to secure the pinfall and retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Every aspect of this title bout was perfect, and it was arguably the best match of the night. It did well in establishing Bianca Belair as a credible champion, and it will be exciting to see her next challenger on SmackDown.

Bayley also deserves a lot of credit for playing an entertaining villain. She displayed her savage side which helped make Belair look like a great babyface. But we don't think it will be long before she enters the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture again.

