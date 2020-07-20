5 Biggest body transformations of current and former WWE Superstars during the COVID-19 pandemic

Over the years, we have seen a bunch of incredible body transformations in WWE, and the pro-wrestling industry as a whole. A WWE Superstar needs to keep their physique in check at all times, to make sure that they look their part while being on live TV with millions of fans watching them perform every single week.

In addition to being good on the mic, boasting a great physique is always a plus and is bound to aid the Superstar in catching eyeballs of the higher-ups in the company, possibly leading to a push. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic put the world to a halt, a number of Superstars have made it a point to utilize the extra time in their hands in a better way and make some serious changes to their physique.

In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look at 5 Superstars, both current and former, who have undergone some incredible body transformations during the COVID-19 crisis.

#5 Heath Slater

He once used to be nothing more than an enhancement talent on the WWE roster. Today, Heath Slater has A LOT to look forward to, mere hours after making his way to Impact Wrestling at last night's Slammiversary PPV. Slater was one of several WWE Superstars who were released by the company, back in April. The talent cuts had come in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and Slater's decade-long run on the main roster came to an end.

Recently, Slater appeared on WWE RAW and was looking absolutely ripped. The former 3MB member looked like he has been spending a lot of time lifting weights. He has also been regularly posting pictures of himself on his official Instagram handle, that shows how much he has changed physically. The generic heel who didn't do much of note while being a part of Nexus in 2010-11, looks completely different now, if the photos above are any indication.