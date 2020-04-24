The mystery hacker

The current "mystery hacker" storyline on WWE SmackDown has been intriguing the WWE Universe for a while now. Fans might be aware that the hacker had exposed Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville's plot against Mandy Rose and Otis, on the road to WrestleMania, leading to the breakup between Sonya and Mandy.

Now, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that there's backstage talk in WWE about the mystery hacker being revealed as two current Superstars. The Superstars in question are Chad Gable and Mustafa Ali, with the former possibly being repackaged for this role.

There has been tons of speculation as of late in regards to Ali being revealed as the mystery hacker, somewhere down the line. After watching the "Truth Will Be Heard" videos that recently aired on the Blue brand, many speculated that Ali could be the hooded figure who appeared in the clips. The former 205 Live Superstar wrestled his last match way back in February, in a winning effort against Drew Gulak.

As for Chad Gable, he was given a new name, "Shorty G", last year on SmackDown. Shorty G had a strong showing in the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. He lost the finals to Baron Corbin, who was renamed King Corbin following his victory in the tournament. Shorty G hasn't been used on weekly TV as well, for around two months now. Sheamus defeated G and Apollo Crews in a Handicap match on SmackDown, on February 14.

The Mystery hacker saga

The mystery hacker recently got a Twitter handle, and has more than 100,000 followers. To keep the identity as vague as possible, the account hasn't followed anyone yet. The latest video from the handle talks about people in power fearing the masses. The video includes flashbacks featuring a string of top WWE Superstars, including King Corbin, Sasha Banks, Bayley and the New Day.

It will be interesting to see when the identity of the hacker is finally revealed as it has brought in a lot of excitement in the last few weeks on the Blue brand.