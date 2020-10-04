5 Biggest current WWE Superstars who have never competed inside Hell In A Cell

WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 is mere weeks away from us, and we are going to witness Roman Reigns and Jey Uso battle inside the unforgiving structure with the Universal title on the line. Several more matches will be decided in the coming days, and it would be interesting to see how many Hell In A Cell bouts we will get this year.

The Hell In A Cell match is one of the greatest gimmick match ideas in WWE history. The first match took place at Badd Blood 1997, and saw The Undertaker putting Shawn Michaels through hell and leaving him in a pool of his own blood. Thanks to an interfering Kane, Michaels somehow managed to defeat The Deadman. Ever since then, a string of WWE legends has been a part of Hell In A Cell.

In this list though, we will take a look at five of today's biggest WWE Superstars who have never competed in a Hell In A Cell match.

#5 Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston has been a part of WWE for more than a decade at this point. He has wrestled them all and has won every major title in WWE, including the WWE Championship. Kofi spent the majority of his career as a mid-card act, and the situation remained the same during his stint as a member of The New Day, one of the most successful factions in wrestling history. Kingston finally got his shot at the WWE title at WrestleMania 35 last year, where he defeated Daniel Bryan to win the coveted belt.

Kingston became one of the most protected WWE Champions in history, and successfully defended the belt over the next six months. His reign ended on a sour note though, as he lost to Brock Lesnar in a squash match on SmackDown. Kingston had a heated rivalry with Randy Orton in 2009. The feud certainly warranted a Hell In A Cell match, but the pay-per-view had already taken place well before the two men began their rivalry. The New Day took on The Usos in a Hell In A Cell match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles in 2017, but Kingston wasn't a part of the match.