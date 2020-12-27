5 Biggest current WWE Superstars who never won the Royal Rumble

The 2021 edition of WWE Royal Rumble is mere weeks away from us. The annual free-for-all is considered by many as the most exciting 60 minutes of professional wrestling in a year. A Royal Rumble match is something that can turn a rookie into an overnight star and a future megastar, as it guarantees that the Superstar would go on to compete for the top World title in one of the main events of WrestleMania.

WWE's roster has always had some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling, and thus there were bound to be a lot of famous wrestlers who never won the Royal Rumble match. In the following list, we will be taking a look at the five biggest Superstars from WWE's current roster, who have never won the Royal Rumble match.

Note: The list will take into account the traditional annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view and not the Saudi Arabia show from 2018.

#5 Kevin Owens

After an incredibly successful stint in NXT, Kevin Owens made his way to WWE's main roster in 2015 and kicked off a feud with John Cena of all people. Owens won his first and only Universal title a year later when Triple H betrayed Seth Rollins on an episode of WWE RAW. Owens, although doesn't possess the ideal physique that a lot of other wrestlers boast, is still one of the most talented Superstars in all of WWE. Be it mic skills, or wrestling ability, Owens is the complete package.

Kevin Owens was one of the favorites in this year's Royal Rumble match

He has competed in the Royal Rumble match on several occasions but has yet to win one. Earlier this year, he entered the match while being in a rivalry with Seth Rollins on RAW, and was eliminated by Rollins and AOP in the end. Owens still has a long way to go, and we just might see him win a Royal Rumble match in the future. He recently lost a Universal title feud to Roman Reigns and is back in the line again. A Royal Rumble win at this year's event will bring him right back to the main event spot.