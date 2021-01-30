5 Biggest dark horses who could win the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble will take place this Sunday in the ThunderDome. On the Road to this year's Royal Rumble, there have been many favorites to win the women's match, but this year feels like it could be one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumble matches in some time.

Many names are rumored to have a great showing in the 2021 Royal Rumble, but there are a number of WWE Superstars who could be a bit overlooked.

In some Royal Rumble matches, there have been winners and standout performances that were previously unsuspected by fans. The 2021 Royal Rumble may be no exception to the rule.

Here are the five biggest dark horses who could win the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5 WWE SmackDown Superstar Billie Kay

Billie Kay had been in previous Royal Rumble matches, but her prior performances haven't made much of an impact. Currently, Billie Kay is a SmackDown Superstar, after being drafted to the Blue Brand following a split from her previous partner, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce.

On SmackDown, Billie Kay has been cast in a more comedic role, which has gone down well with fans. Her name often trends on Twitter after the show on Friday nights, with her performances being met with much praise.

Billie Kay has been trying her hand at being a manager in WWE. She has been pursuing other Superstars backstage with her resume in pursuit of a new role. Most recently, Billie Kay appointed herself as the manager of the Riott Squad, but they unceremoniously dumped her.

With WWE audiences warming towards Billie Kay, there may be scope for the popular star to pull off a surprising breakout Royal Rumble performance. Despite not competing in the ring so much on SmackDown, Billie Kay is a talented WWE Superstar who could do the unexpected at the Royal Rumble.