5 Biggest Facts You Probably Have Never Heard About Kevin Owens

Fight Owens Fight

With the number of changes that have been brought in the wrestling business, WWE have transitioned to become a more viable platform for independent performers.

Many upcoming wrestling sensations have been able to ascend to the top of the wrestling industry, with Triple H's work in NXT garnering more acknowledgment and appreciation.

Looking at how Kevin Owens' journey has transpired, the Prizefighter has been successful in gravitating tremendous attention from fans and critics alike, with legions of supporters considering him the modern anti-hero.

There's no denying that the former Universal Champion is arguably the most valuable performer in all WWE today. Despite being sidelined with a knee injury, Owens' has solidified his position in the company as the last of his kind.

Considering that professional wrestlers working for the WWE are always in the mainstream light, there's hardly anything the fans don't know about them. But, with Owens there are some aspects of his aspiring in-ring career that you may have never heard of.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and throw light on the 5 biggest facts you have probably never heard about Kevin Owens.

#1 Kevin Owens shared an almost interesting beef with CM Punk

Kevin Owens had some funny issues with Punk

Before making it big in the world of WWE, Kevin Owens was scratching and clawing his way to get the top on the independent circuit with many top draws like CM Punk, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, and Sami Zayn.

Considering that they all were a part of Ring of Honor, Owens once had a strange altercation with CM Punk backstage where the Cult of Personality questioned Owens' willingness to fight in a T-shirt.

While Kevin Owens does share a pretty fun relationship with the Best in the World now, he certainly mocked the Cult of Personality's straight-edge attitude during a live event in New Zealand when he yelled at a fan for wearing Punk's T-shirt. The Prizefighter was suggested to fight in a singlet during his ROH days and while the former Universal Champion blatantly refused the advice, his altercation with CM Punk became stressful.

Since both the superstars portrayed anti-hero's all their careers, many fans indeed want to see them square off in a dream match one fine day; though it seems difficult now.

