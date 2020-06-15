5 biggest what ifs in WWE right now

Could WWE be done with The Fiend character for good?

These five what ifs could create a very drastic change to The WWE landscape.

WWE might actually be done with The Fiend.

"What if...?" is one of the most used phrases in today's world and, while it can open the door to a plethora of scary thoughts, it can also be the catalyst for something great. In fact, in WWE, there always seems to be an abundance of what-ifs, as fans try to piece together exactly what they think the company will do next.

Not only is that part of what makes WWE so interesting, it is also what keeps fans hooked and tuning in to see what happens next. With that being said and another big pay per view finally behind us, here are some of the biggest what ifs that have to be going around right now in The WWE Universe.

#5. What if Otis cashes in on Braun Strowman?

Will Otis actually cash in on Braun Strowman?

WWE made the shocking move of having Otis win the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year and one has to wonder where the company will ultimately go with the idea. Of course, a lot of that has to do with WWE not specifying what title the briefcase is for, which opens up the possibility of him cashing in on the tag team champions with his partner, Tucker.

With that being said and WWE repeatedly teasing Otis cashing in on Braun Strowman for the Universal Title, it will be very interesting to see where the company goes with this. Maybe the company can even parlay the move into a short Universal Championshop run and turn the title picture on its head in the process.

In all honesty, this could be a very powerful shock value move and really help to keep fans on their toes. Furthermore, this is probably one of the most bewildering payoffs the company has been hinting at lately, which is definitely helping to create a conversation about whether they will move forward with it or not.

At least people are talking though.

