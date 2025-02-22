5 Biggest losers on WWE SmackDown this week

The Rock’s WWE SmackDown announcement shook up the brand on Friday night. The Final Boss said he wanted Cody Rhodes’ soul and not his Undisputed WWE Championship and that he would be present at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event to hear Cody's answer.

The American Nightmare got a cool spot on the show. However, not everyone was as lucky as him. Many suffered from questionable bookings and segments that affected their standing in WWE.

The losers of the show didn’t have much to talk about after the night. Many WWE fans were left bamboozled with certain decisions.

Check out the five biggest losers on WWE SmackDown this week.

#5. Multiple SmackDown tag team stars

WWE may be building towards a huge multi-tag team match for WrestleMania 41. However, the build-up came at the WWE Tag Team Champions’ expense.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano faced Pretty Deadly in a match on SmackDown this week. Street Profits came out to attack both teams and cause a disqualification. Motor City Machine Guns tried to help out, but Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins got the better of them as well.

This didn’t do much for Pretty Deadly, who could have put on a good show on SmackDown to get ahead. It also affected #DIY’s run as a heel team. It looks like Street Profits are being built as bigger heels than the champion, but the story won’t go too far.

#3-4. Naomi and Bianca Belair didn't have a great outing

Liv Morgan was set to take on Naomi in a singles match on the blue brand this week. However, that match never started as Liv and Raquel Rodriguez had other ideas.

They attacked the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions before the match and made a statement. It was a good push for the RAW tag team that has struggled as part of Judgment Day.

Unfortunately, it did nothing for Naomi and Bianca Belair, who are looking to take revenge on Jade Cargill’s alleged attackers. It made them look weaker and took a lot away from their credibility as champions and someone who can avenge Cargill.

#2. Jacob Fatu could have fared better on WWE SmackDown

WWE had booked a mammoth match between The New Bloodline and the team of Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Cody Rhodes. The Rock asked for Rhodes to be taken out of the contest, leaving Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu to face Priest and Strowman in a tag team match.

The match was decent and towards the end, Fatu hit Sikoa with a Superkick by mistake. The Monster of All Monsters ran through Jacob Fatu over the announce table, while Priest scored the win over Sikoa for his team.

WWE could have done much better with this booking. It looks like the rivalry between Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman is back on the table. However, the spot did not do much for The Samoan Werewolf who will likely move into a WrestleMania 41 rivalry with Solo Sikoa.

#1. Drew McIntyre deserves more respect in WWE

WWE continues to do injustice to Drew McIntyre, arguably one of SmackDown’s biggest stars. The Scottish Warrior got his hands on OG Bloodline member Jimmy Uso this week after abruptly ending the storyline where he was chasing down Roman Reigns.

Not only did the match come out of the blue, but it also ended up in another humiliating loss for the former WWE Champion. The commentators called Jimmy Uso’s win over Drew McIntyre an upset.

It was tragic to see McIntyre take another loss from a star who is still establishing himself as a solo wrestler. He ended up being the biggest loser on the show as he had nothing much to show at the end of the day.

