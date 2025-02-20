5 Biggest mistakes Solo Sikoa has made in WWE so far

Solo Sikoa can no longer call himself the Tribal Chief in WWE. The Street Champ has faced numerous setbacks back-to-back since Survivor Series: WarGames, which has severely dented his credibility. He started Bloodline 2.0 with a high, bringing in the Tongans and Jacob Fatu. It appeared that this version of the Bloodline would be the dark horse.

However, things turned upside down for Solo after his team's loss at the WWE Survivor Series. Moreover, Tonga Loa's injury-related absence also affected the group's numerical strength. Today, his stablemate, Jacob Fatu, who once worshipped him, is questioning him. If things don't settle down, they are on the cusp of a big brawl. The situation can be attributed to the number of mistakes Solo Sikoa has made in the past few months.

#5 Removing Paul Heyman as The Wiseman

Kicking out Paul Heyman from Bloodline 2.0 will be termed as one of the biggest mistakes of Solo Sikoa's WWE career. The Wiseman boasted an impressive portfolio and had previously managed several superstars. His presence could have elevated Solo's Bloodline 2.0 in WWE.

Instead, Solo got the Tongans and Jacob Fatu to drive Heyman through the announce table, turning him out for the next few months. When Paul returned before Survivor Series: WarGames, he came with CM Punk, who drilled the final nail in the coffin of Solo's Bloodline.

#4 Losing the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns

Losing the Ula Fala in the Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns on January 6 can be termed another huge mistake by Solo. He continued proclaiming his supremacy by holding the red garland and telling the world he was the rightful heir.

However, Roman Reigns snatched it from him at the beginning of the year. Solo's star power came down drastically after that loss. He missed SmackDown the next week, and when he came back, the crowd booed him so much that he had to walk out without uttering a word. Guilt and shame were written all over his face, and he couldn't say anything. Perhaps he knew that losing the precious Ula Fala was a big mistake.

#3 Not bringing in new members like Hikuleo in WWE

At least three members of the Anoa'i family are in the wrestling business: Hikuleo, Lance Anoa'i, and Zilla Fatu. Hikuleo has even signed a contract with WWE, and it's been more than six months since he joined.

Still, Solo didn't bring in the 6 ft 8 in star to combat Roman's team. Even when the faction was short of one member, he didn't bring Hikuleo into the main roster. And now, it's too late. Jacob Fatu is more in control of the group, while Tama Tonga is also on his side.

#2 Turning on his brothers

Solo Sikoa committed a blunder by turning on his brothers, Jey and Jimmy Uso. If his feud with Jey wasn't enough, he wrongfully turned on Jimmy right after WrestleMania 40. He got Tama Tonga to attack him, which ruled out the 38-year-old star, who was out of action.

When Jimmy returned, he avenged the humiliation and brought Jey Uso to the OG Bloodline to teach Solo a lesson. Perhaps the decision to turn on Jimmy backfired against Solo.

#1 Not getting a new Wiseman for Bloodline 2.0

After getting rid of Paul Heyman, Solo, and his men didn't make any efforts to hire a new Wiseman. There were rumors that his father, Rikishi, would return to WWE and join Bloodline 2.0 as the new counsel.

However, nothing of this sort happened, and Solo's faction remained without a leader in WWE. This hurt the group in the long run because a new Wiseman could have brought in new members, thus strengthening it. It now remains to be seen how Solo will respond to Jacob's uncomfortable questions about the group's future.

