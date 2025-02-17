Jacob Fatu to shockingly help Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa because of one major reason? Exploring the possibility 

Solo Sikoa's return to WWE programming saw him launch an attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. While the promotion hasn't announced a match between the two, it seems they will soon do it, given the direction this storyline is heading in.

However, Sikoa has faced Rhodes on previous occasions and always lost. If the former NXT North American Champion wants to beat The American Nightmare, he will need Jacob Fatu's help. But there is a chance that instead of assisting Solo, Fatu could end up taking Cody's side.

After Solo Sikoa returned last week, Fatu seemed to feel Sikoa had ditched him and that the latter had only returned for his own interest. This feeling of abandonment in Fatu's mind and heart could have led to him saying, "I HATE YOU SOLO," during The Street Champion's potential match with Cody Rhodes.

After uttering these words, Jacob Fatu could turn his back on Sikoa by attacking him and helping Rhodes. While this scenario is highly speculative, WWE can set up an epic WrestleMania 41 match between Fatu and Solo if they book a storyline along these lines.

WWE analyst reveals the potential path to a match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

Many in the WWE Universe want to see a potential match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Both superstars are highly talented, and due to their history, a premium live event like WrestleMania would be perfect for them to clash for the first time.

Recently, WWE analyst Sam Roberts spoke about a scenario that could lead to a match between Fatu and Sikoa. During an episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts mentioned that Solo could first face Rhodes, and Fatu could face Braun Strowman.

"I think Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa have one more match before WrestleMania... After the Jacob [vs.] Braun match, which is a victory for Jacob, and after the Cody [vs.] Solo match, which is a victory for Cody, now I think is where the Jacob and Solo trains start to collide against each other." [From 15:48 to 16:14]

You can check what Sam Roberts said in the video below:

A scenario like that could be worth watching, as Sikoa would look to redeem himself while Fatu would be high on confidence. If a match between these two superstars does happen at WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see who prevails.

