Cody Rhodes to have one more match against former WWE champion before WrestleMania, says analyst

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the Men's Elimination Chamber winner at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed The American Nightmare would have one more match against a former rival ahead of the Show of Shows.

Ad

After taking over The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa targeted Rhodes so he could bring the Undisputed WWE Title back to his family. However, the former NXT North American Champion failed to accomplish the mission on two occasions. About a week ago he returned after a few weeks of absence to attack The American Nightmare. The two brawled again last Friday on SmackDown.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested Sikoa and Rhodes may have another match before this year's Showcase of the Immortals:

Ad

Trending

"I think Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa have one more match before WrestleMania," he said. [15:48 - 15:54]

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

The RAW Talk host added that Sikoa could lose to Rhodes while Jacob Fatu beats Braun Strowman in another singles match before the two cousins finally collide:

"After the Jacob [vs.] Braun match, which is a victory for Jacob, and after the Cody [vs.] Solo match, which is a victory for Cody, now I think is where the Jacob and Solo trains start to collide against each other." [15:58 - 16:14]

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE employee thinks Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa would happen at Elimination Chamber

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci addressed the return of Solo Sikoa on SmackDown to attack Cody Rhodes. He claimed it would lead to another clash between the two superstars.

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, predicted that the former NXT North American Champion would square off with The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber on March 1st:

Ad

"Solo came back, beat up Cody Rhodes, which I think is gonna lead to a match at Elimination Chamber. That's my own opinion," he said.

Ad

Three matches have already been announced for the Elimination Chamber premium live event. It would be interesting to see if Sikoa would indeed get another shot at Rhodes in Toronto.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback