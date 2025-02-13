6'2" WWE SmackDown star will be Cody Rhodes' challenger at Elimination Chamber, predicts ex-employee

Cody Rhodes last defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2025. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently suggested The American Nightmare would now go head-to-head against a 6'2" top SmackDown star at Elimination Chamber.

Earlier this year, Solo Sikao and Roman Reigns fought for the Ula Fala and Tribal Chief status in a Tribal Combat Match on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Following the OTC's victory, Sikoa appeared briefly on the blue brand but then disappeared for a few weeks. However, he returned last Friday to surprisingly attack Cody Rhodes. The former NXT North American Champion had previously challenged The American Nightmare twice for the Undisputed WWE Championship last year but came up short.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Carlucci predicted that Sikoa would go head-to-head against Rhodes for a third time on March 1 at Elimination Chamber in Toronto following what happened on SmackDown last week.

"Solo came back, beat up Cody Rhodes, which I think is gonna lead to a match at Elimination Chamber. That's my own opinion," he said. [16:55 - 17:00]

Tommy Carlucci thinks WWE legend will end Cody Rhodes' title reign

While the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will challenge the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes will wait for the winner of the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Four superstars have already reserved their spots in the six-man bout: Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and John Cena.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci predicted that Cena would dethrone The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows. He also claimed the Leader of the Cenation would then drop the title to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2025:

"I think Cena is gonna win the title. And remember when Cena cut that promo that I'm gonna win the 17th until somebody gets it for the 18th. I think Drew is gonna be that guy at SummerSlam that's gonna beat John Cena and be that champ that he's gonna hand the title over to. And I can see an angle down the line between Punk and Drew down the line during the summer," Carlucci said.

It will be interesting to see how the company books Cody Rhodes on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

