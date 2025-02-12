Cody Rhodes' championship reign will end at the hands of a 6'1" major WWE Superstar, says ex-employee

Cody Rhodes has held the Undisputed WWE Championship since April 2024. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently predicted The American Nightmare will lose the title to a six-foot-one-inch top superstar.

Both world championships are expected to be defended at WrestleMania 41. While Gunther will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, Rhodes will square off with the Men's Elimination Chamber winner. Four top superstars have already reserved their spots in the bout: Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, and John Cena.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former employee Tommy Carlucci said The Cenation Leader would dethrone Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. He predicted that the 47-year-old legend would then drop the title to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam 2025.

"I think Cena is gonna win the title. And remember when Cena cut that promo that I'm gonna win the 17th until somebody gets it for the 18th. I think Drew is gonna be that guy at SummerSlam that's gonna beat John Cena and be that champ that he's gonna hand the title over to. And I can see an angle down the line between Punk and Drew down the line during the summer," Carlucci said. [1:38:51 - 1:39:15]

WWE could book John Cena to dethrone Cody Rhodes for one reason, says Bully Ray

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the possibility of John Cena ending Cody Rhodes' championship reign.

The wrestling legend claimed the company could make that decision to have Cena, a homegrown talent, be the sole holder of the record for most world title reigns instead of sharing it with Ric Flair.

"WWE can take full credit for this. We're no longer talking about somebody else despite the fact that the WWE has tons of respect for Ric Flair. The WWE always wants it to be about their guys," Ray said.

After losing the Men's Royal Rumble match, Cena vowed to win the Elimination Chamber bout and headline WrestleMania. He claimed it would be best for business for him to main event his last Show of Shows. It would be interesting to see if The Franchise Player breaks his and The Nature Boy's record in Las Vegas.

