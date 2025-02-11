Cody Rhodes turning heel after losing title to top star at WrestleMania is possible, says WWE legend

Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface WWE Superstar at the moment. However, a Hall of Famer recently suggested The American Nightmare could turn heel if he loses his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Although Rhodes has been the ultimate babyface since his return to the Stamford-based company nearly three years ago, many fans and experts have discussed the possibility of him eventually turning heel. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pointed out that The American Nightmare should defend his title against John Cena at the upcoming Show of Shows. He claimed the result of that potential match could lead to a character change for the second-generation superstar.

The wrestling legend stated that Rhodes could turn heel and accuse Cena of ruining him if he lost to The Franchise Player at this year's Showcase of the Immortals:

"If you ever wanted to go down the road of Cody turning heel a lot sooner than later, if John Cena ever were to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, that could be Cody's Anakin moment where, 'You ruined me. You needed to come back to satisfy your own ego. You couldn't just stay tied with Flair. Why did you need to come back? Look at what you've done to me. You ruined me.' And Cody can take that road. This is just an if, by the way, capital if," he said. [15:40 - 16:16]

Former Women's Champion thinks WWE may never turn Cody Rhodes heel

During a recent appearance on Chairshot Sports, former Women's Champion Layla discussed whether Cody Rhodes could turn heel. She claimed the Stamford-based company may never make that decision.

The 47-year-old pointed out that WWE has invested a lot in The American Nightmare and would lose all these revenues if Triple H turned him heel. She suggested the current champion might only become a villain at the end of his career:

"For me, looking from the business aspect and stuff like that, WWE have invested so much into Cody Rhodes that they're not gonna turn him heel. There's no merch, there's no money, there's just no. So, right now, he is their top babyface. Well, so is Roman [Reigns]. (...) They have so much invested in Cody that the heel turn, possibly never gonna happen or when it happens, it's gonna be like the end of his career when he starts like getting a little bit older," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes' babyface run comes to an end soon.

