Triple H may never take a major decision regarding Cody Rhodes' WWE career, says ex-champion

Triple H has made it clear that Cody Rhodes was the face of the current era in WWE. Hence, former Women's Champion Layla believes The Game may never make a major decision regarding The American Nightmare's future.

Since his comeback to the Stamford-based company in 2022, Rhodes has been the top babyface. Nevertheless, many fans and experts have expressed their desire to see the 39-year-old champion turn heel. Speaking on Chairshot Sports, the former member of LayCool predicted that the Undisputed WWE Champion may never become a villain.

Layla explained that the company has invested in Rhodes and would lose much money if they turned him heel. Therefore, creative, led by Chief Content Officer Triple H, would probably avoid that step or postpone it until the final stage of The American Nightmare's career:

"For me, looking from the business aspect and stuff like that, WWE have invested so much into Cody Rhodes that they're not gonna turn him heel. There's no merch, there's no money, there's just no. So, right now, he is their top babyface. Well, so is Roman [Reigns]. (...) They have so much invested in Cody that the heel turn, possibly never gonna happen or when it happens, it's gonna be like the end of his career when he starts like getting a little bit older. And I'm saying this in a very realistic way. I'm not trying to offend anybody because we all get older, our careers all come to an end," she said. [From 13:41 to 14:31]

Layla thinks Cody Rhodes will lose his Undisputed WWE Title to Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble. During the same interview with Chairshot Sports, Layla predicted the outcome of the square-off.

The former Women's Champion pointed out that she thinks The Prizefighter would end The American Nightmare's reign:

"I would like to see Kevin Owens. I think he's gonna actually win to be honest," Layla said.

Layla also made several predictions regarding the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble, including CM Punk winning the match.

