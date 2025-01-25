Cody Rhodes will lose the Undisputed WWE Title to 2-time former Intercontinental Champion, says legend

Cody Rhodes plans to go into WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, former Women's Champion Layla thinks that would not be the case.

Since Bad Blood, The American Nightmare has been engaged in a heated feud with Kevin Owens. Despite defeating The Prizefighter on Saturday Night's Main Event last month, the two are scheduled to fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship on February 1 at Royal Rumble in a Ladder Match. Rhodes and Owens will sign the contract for their square-off tonight at SNME 2025.

Speaking on Chairshot Sports, Layla discussed the anticipated championship match. She claimed Rhodes does not need a lengthy title reign, pointing out that he had already validated himself.

"I don't think that Cody needs a long title reign. He's already validated himself. He's already made a huge statement and he's gonna be a huge star in WWE for years to come and he's made a legacy for his family now going forward. So, I would like to see Kevin Owens win," she said. [7:30 - 7:48]

Meanwhile, Layla predicted that the two-time Intercontinental Champion would end The American Nightmare's title reign at the upcoming premium live event on February 1.

"I would like to see Kevin Owens. I think he's gonna actually win to be honest," Layla added. [8:12 - 8:15]

Ex-WWE writer also thinks Kevin Owens could dethrone Cody Rhodes

On a recent episode of BroDown Live, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the upcoming clash between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. He suggested the match's stipulation could play to The Prizefighter's advantage.

The 64-year-old claimed he would not be surprised if Owens dethroned The American Nightmare.

One thing very interesting, Mac. You and I know, heat on the heel, heat on the heel, heat on the heel. This way you want to see Cody kick Owens' b*tt. We know how it works. Well, there was no heat on the heel. I gotta tell you, the way they ended this show even-stevens, it would not surprise me if Kevin Owens goes over. The way they ended the show, plus the fact that it's not 1-2-3, it's a Ladder Match, it's grabbing the belt. I would not be the least bit surprised if Kevin Owens goes over," Russo said.

Owens has only a Universal Championship reign to his name. It would be interesting to see if he will succeed in winning his second World Title in WWE at the Royal Rumble on February 1.

Please credit Chairshot Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quotes from the first part of this article.

