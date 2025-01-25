Top WWE star warns Kevin Owens

A top WWE Superstar has issued a warning to Kevin Owens. This comes after The Prizefighter had a heated verbal confrontation with a legendary actor on the blue brand.

On the January 24, 2025, installment of SmackDown, KO interrupted Joe Tessitore, while he was heavily praising Cody Rhodes on commentary. KO fired shots at Tessitore and later The American Nightmare ahead of their contract signing segment at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be facilitated by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Later, the former Universal Champion turned his attention to Matthew McConaughey, who was seated in the front row. Owens mocked McConaughey before Jimmy Uso came out. The 40-year-old star's confrontation with the Academy Award-winning actor caught Bronson Reed's attention.

Taking to X/Twitter, The King of Monsters warned Kevin Owens that he would face the consequences of his negative comments about Matthew McConaughey. Reed threatened to unleash his devastating finisher, Tsunami, on the former United States Champion.

"Kev better watch out. I won't stand any slander towards @McConaughey. Beware the TSUNAMI. #SmackDown," he wrote.

Kevin Owens picked up a huge win on WWE SmackDown

As mentioned earlier, Jimmy Uso interfered while The Prizefighter was berating Matthew McConaughey. Upon his arrival, the OG Bloodline member claimed Owens was talking too much and attacked him. A main event match was subsequently scheduled between the two superstars.

Jimmy Uso and KO have wrestled four times in one-on-one matches over the past ten years since 2015. Unfortunately for Big Jim, he suffered another loss at the hands of the former Universal Champion, extending the latter's undefeated record against him to 4-0.

However, Kevin Owens did not stop there. He launched a brutal post-match assault on the former WWE Tag Team Champion before The American Nightmare intervened to save Uso. Cody Rhodes gained the upper hand over The Prizefighter before the show went off the air.

Only time will tell what Shawn Michaels has planned for Owens and Rhodes, especially after they relinquish their titles at Saturday Night's Main Event, which will be suspended above the ring for the Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble.

