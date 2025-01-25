  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kevin Owens
  • Kevin Owens defeats record-breaking star for the first time in 439 days on SmackDown

Kevin Owens defeats record-breaking star for the first time in 439 days on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jan 25, 2025 04:19 GMT
KO wearing a Naomi shirt (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
KO wearing a Naomi shirt (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

Kevin Owens faced a record-breaking superstar in the main event of SmackDown this week and came out victorious. This marked his first win over the star since November 2023, almost 439 days ago.

This week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens was out to confront commentator Joe Tessitore because he interviewed Cody Rhodes instead of him. Legendary actor Matthew McConaughey was present behind him in the crowd, and Owens also got into a verbal altercation with him. While McConaughey signaled to him to come and get him, Jimmy Uso came out and shut Owens up, setting up the main event.

Jimmy Uso, who is a record-breaker as one-half of the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history, lost to Kevin Owens in an excellent main event. This was their first match since November 12, 2023. KO also won on that occasion. He is 4-0 against Jimmy Uso since 2015.

also-read-trending Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

In case you're wondering under what circumstances they clashed in 2015, it was during a Main Event taping. So, in the last 10 years, they have officially wrestled each other four times in singles matches.

They also headlined WrestleMania against each other with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line.

Cody Rhodes came out for the save after a post-match attack - a moment that will directly lead to the contract signing on Saturday Night's Main Event.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी