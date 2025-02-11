Huge WWE star ending Cody Rhodes' title reign at WrestleMania is possible, says legend, for one sole reason

Cody Rhodes is closing in on completing one year as Undisputed WWE Champion. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently suggested The American Nightmare could soon lose his title to a huge superstar for one significant reason.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther now knows his WrestleMania opponent after the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso officially picked him last night on RAW. Meanwhile, Rhodes will now put his title on the line against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Four superstars have already secured their spots in the anticipated clash: Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, and John Cena.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed Cena winning the Men's Elimination Chamber and challenging Rhodes at WrestleMania would be the biggest money match. While he proposed a scenario where The American Nightmare would beat The Franchise Player, he also pointed out that the company could book the 47-year-old legend to end Rhodes' title reign to have a homegrown talent become the only 17-time World Champion in history.

Trending

"The one point that Dave made that I can see the WWE salivating over is being able to say that their homegrown guy, who they created in a test tube in OVW, who now became one of the biggest pro wrestlers and on many people's Mount Rushmore, is now in the number one spot of the most decorated World Heavyweight Champion of all time," he said.

The veteran continued:

"WWE can take full credit for this. We're no longer talking about somebody else despite the fact that the WWE has tons of respect for Ric Flair. The WWE always wants it to be about their guys." [13:40-14:27]

John Cena to win his 17th world championship during his Farewell Tour? Ex-WWE writer gives his take

After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble, John Cena will have another chance to earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 41 when he fights five other men inside the Elimination Chamber next month.

Speaking on BroDown on Backstage Pass, former head writer Vince Russo addressed the possibility of Cena winning his 17th world title and breaking his and Ric Flair's record for the most world championship reigns. The veteran predicted the promotion would stretch the storyline of The Leader of the Cenation chasing the title throughout his final year.

"In my opinion, yes, but I have a feeling because his whole thing is winning the 17th title—whatever that number is—I just have a feeling, Mac, if he's going to be around for a year they're gonna milk that and have him chase, chase, chase, chase, keeping falling short till it finally happens. They're gonna have to stretch that out for over a year," he said.

At the post-Royal Rumble press conference, Cena claimed that his 17th world title win would be ''best for business.'' It will be interesting to see if he accomplishes his mission before retiring.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback