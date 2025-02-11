Cody Rhodes to beat ex-World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41 in scenario proposed by WWE legend

Cody Rhodes is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against the Men's Elimination Chamber winner at WrestleMania 41. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently suggested a scenario where The American Nightmare would retain his title against a massive legend at the Show of Shows.

After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble, John Cena declared himself for the Elimination Chamber match. The former World Heavyweight Champion vowed to win and headline his final WrestleMania. He also claimed he would win his 17th world championship. While the 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso will challenge the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at the Show of Shows, Cena would face Rhodes if he made good on his promise to win the Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray pointed out that although Cena versus Rhodes would be a babyface versus babyface match, there would be an easy story to tell. He claimed for Rhodes to become the face of the company in the same way Cena was, it would be by beating the Leader of the Cenation at WrestleMania:

"The match is all about Cody and the only way Cody can ever become the guy the way that John Cena was the guy is to beat the guy on The Biggest Stage of Them All. That's Cody's story, what's Cena's story? The chase to break the record. It's easy cheesy. It's right there in front of us. It's babyface [vs.] babyface. Yes, it's gonna get tense on the microphone moving forward and Cody will struggle to keep up with John if John decides to kick it into another gear," he said.

The Hall of Famer suggested Cena and Rhodes could have a passing of the torch moment at the Show of Shows, predicting that the 16-time world champion would then get a standing ovation from the crowd:

"John has that gear that very very very few can handle on the microphone with him. John was able even to get into The Rock's head at one time. They'll have the match, Cody wins, you have your passing of the torch moment, John endorses Cody, Cody leaves the ring, and there's John all alone with 70,000 people at WrestleMania chanting 'Thank you Cena' and giving him a standing ovation. And John bowing his head and saying, 'Thank you!' Here's your feel-good moment. It works across the board." [5:46 - 7:09]

The WWE legend thinks John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes would be "the biggest money match"

On the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained why the Stamford-based company should book John Cena against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out that the Leader of the Cenation's stardom worldwide would make his square-off with The American Nightmare the "biggest money match:"

"There's no bigger name on the roster right now around the world than John Cena. He's a movie star, and he is a WWE Superstar. Roman is a huge WWE Superstar who has put his toe in the water of Hollywood. Anybody else there that might have done, maybe wrote a book or done some Hollywood. Cena is a star all over the world,'' he said.

It would be interesting to see if Cena will indeed headline his final WrestleMania before hanging up his boots.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

