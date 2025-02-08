Vince Russo makes bold prediction about John Cena's 17th world title win (Exclusive)

John Cena wants to win his 17th world title. The Cenation Leader failed to punch his ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Royal Rumble. He could still earn a shot at the title by winning the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo shared his opinion on John Cena potentially winning a 17th world title in WWE, noting he had a feeling the company would stretch the storyline by having Cena chase after the title.

"In my opinion, yes, but I have a feeling cuz his whole thing is winning the 17th title—whatever that number is—I just have a feeling, Mac, if he's going to be around for a year they're gonna milk that and have him chase, chase, chase, chase, keeping falling short till it finally happens. They're gonna have to stretch that out for over a year." [22:52 onwards]

Elsewhere on the podcast, Russo discussed Cena's former nemesis, CM Punk, and explained that WWE should not wait until next year to give the Straight Edge Superstar his first WrestleMania main event.

"It's got to be Punk because Punk's whole thing is, 'I've never headlined WrestleMania.' You can't wait till next year. Punk's getting up there in age and on top of that, Mac, he's injury prone. You got to do Punk this year."

Punk, Cena, and Drew McIntyre are already in the Men's Elimination Chamber match-up. Fans will have to wait to see which three superstars get to join these veterans inside the chamber.

