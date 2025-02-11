Cody Rhodes vs. massive WWE star at WrestleMania would be the biggest "money match," says legend, for a major reason  

Cody Rhodes' challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 is still undecided. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently claimed The American Nightmare defending his title against a massive superstar would be the "biggest money match."

While CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul have qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber, John Cena reserved his spot in the match by declaring for it at the post-Royal Rumble press conference. The Leader of the Cenation stated that he had served the company long enough to earn the right to do so, claiming it would be best for business that he headline WrestleMania 41. The 47-year-old also expressed his intention to win his 17th world championship to break his and Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns.

Since the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso has decided to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania, the Men's Elimination Chamber winner will battle The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed Rhodes' challenger should be Cena due to The Franchise Player's stardom worldwide.

"There's no bigger name on the roster right now around the world than John Cena. He's a movie star, and he is a WWE Superstar. Roman is a huge WWE Superstar who has put his toe in the water of Hollywood. Anybody else there that might have done, maybe wrote a book or done some Hollywood. Cena is a star all over the world,'' he said.

The veteran continued:

''Cena is a guy who spent so much time over in Asia, whether it was China or Singapore or Japan. He learned Mandarin. Just learning a language like that gets you over in another country. Yada yada, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is the biggest money match around the world." [4:23-5:10]

Bully Ray explains why WWE should book John Cena to win the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber

Although John Cena vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble upon his return earlier this year, he failed. The former WWE Champion will now have another chance to headline WrestleMania when he competes in the Men's Elimination Chamber.

In the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed The Leader of the Cenation must win the Men's Elimination Chamber match after his Royal Rumble loss or his "mission statement is dead!"

"The mission statement is dead then. It's done. What you came back for, you have no shot of getting anymore. I mean, maybe, he works his way from the bottom to the top. I don't know if anybody wants to see that," he said.

Cena has previously won three Elimination Chamber matches. It will be interesting to see if the 16-time World Champion wins for the fourth time on March 1 in Toronto.

