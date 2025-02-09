4 Possible reasons why John Cena didn't win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble

Along with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, John Cena was one of the favorites to win the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. After entering at number 23, The 16-time Champion lasted for over half an hour before Jey Uso eliminated him.

Some fans were disappointed that Punk or Cena didn't win. Others were elated that The Yeet Master won in such a massive spot. While Jey's path to WrestleMania 41 is clearer, John Cena's journey is still ongoing.

Since he's on his retirement tour, The Leader of Cenation will get at least one more title opportunity. It seemingly didn't come via the Royal Rumble for the next four reasons.

#4. Working harder for the title opportunity

John Cena was a staple in the title scene during his career, but that hasn't been the case for the last five years. Fans would have accepted his win more than Charlotte Flair's win since she's always in the title picture.

He's also a part-timer, so his opportunities come every now and then. With his retirement tour, however, his presence will be felt more in 2025.

Immediately winning a title opportunity at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Rumble would have been more of how he was booked during the prime of his career.

Since he didn't win, it shows things have changed (at least for him) and that title shots are harder to get in WWE's New Era.

#3. There's always the Elimination Chamber

Immediately after falling short at the Royal Rumble, John Cena announced he was entering himself into the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He felt due to the decades of loyal service, he had earned the right, especially since he was on his final ride.

Until Jey Uso makes his decision, fans won't know which champion the Chamber winner will face. Regardless of Jey's choice, Cena facing either Rhodes or Gunther makes sense.

Gunther is a throwback to in-ring technicians who care more about substance and the craft rather than pomp and circumstance. John Cena was the epitome of a sports entertainer for the duration of his career.

Rhodes vs. Cena is a WrestleMania-worthy main event. Winning the Elimination Chamber is yet another path to a title shot at The Showcase of The Immortals.

#2. More John Cena appearances after losing in the first attempt

Most people like getting what they want right away so the road is easier. That's not how it always goes in life. In pro wrestling, long-term storytelling is a much better path than a quick fix.

Having someone win a title and then lose it a week later is usually a misguided decision. For example, AEW often books a few top stars very well but then forgets about many other stars after featured debuts.

Since Cena lost in his first attempt to capture a title shot, it means he'll appear on as many PLEs as it takes to get that opportunity. He'll have to work harder than ever before.

There's more story to tell with John Cena falling short a few times before getting his major chance. He may become more desperate or resort to non-Cena tactics, especially as his time runs out.

#1. Jey Uso's time is now

As The Miz pointed out to Cody Rhodes on SmackDown - last year was about Cody "Finishing his story" by winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. This year, it's about Jey joining the ranks of the elite in WWE.

He's challenged and lost several times when facing Gunther, Seth Rollins, and Damian Priest when each was World Heavyweight Champion.

His connection with the fans is on another level and they can only be denied seeing their hero lose so many big matches.

John Cena has come and gone over the last five years. Jey Uso is blazing hot at the moment and WWE officials decided to ride that wave of popularity instead of going with some closer to 50 than 40.

