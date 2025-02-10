WWE personality explains John Cena's "selfish" move ahead of WrestleMania 41

John Cena has seemingly garnered a negative reputation in the WWE locker room after he declared his entry into the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Cena's defense was that the years he has put in for the business gave him the right to call the shot.

The 16-time World Champion then subtly threw shade at the roster. He claimed that those in the locker room who qualify for the Chamber could spend the next few weeks bashing his name while he spends time away shooting a movie. Sam Roberts wondered how this new layer to Cena's character would work with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

On Notsam Wrestling, Roberts admitted he is "curious" about this "more selfish" version of The Cenation Leader. The WWE employee is also under the impression that Cena will ultimately challenge The American Nightmare on The Grandest Stage of Them All at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

"Now, am I saying this is going to make John Cena a villain? A heel? No. But I am very curious to see how this more selfish version of John Cena may end up interacting with Cody Rhodes," Sam Roberts said. [From 32:40 to 33:00]

Perhaps Cena vs. Rhodes is WWE's backup plan as previously reported while The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41 remains ambiguous.

John Cena's former rival sends him a message ahead of his WWE retirement

John Cena's in-ring retirement is one that perhaps fans have not yet grasped to full effect. However, he has already competed in his last Royal Rumble and is walking into his last Elimination Chamber in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle noted how he would have liked to face John during the latter's farewell tour but it is not possible at this stage for the Olympic Gold Medalist. Be that as it may, the retired legend wished his former rival the best for what would be Cena's "last ride":

"In another multiuniverse. Enjoy your last ride my friend," wrote Kurt Angle on X/Twitter.

Angle was Cena's first opponent in WWE. He is a potential candidate for the 16-time World Champion's eventual Hall of Fame induction.

