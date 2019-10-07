5 Biggest mistakes WWE must not make at Hell in a Cell 2019

WWE must avoid these blunders at Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell is only a few hours away, but surprisingly, only four matches have been confirmed for the event. If the company decides to go with these four matches only and not include any other match to the event, then the PPV will be short and sweet, which will make it easy to digest.

WWE has put on two helluva go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown, which makes Hell in a Cell a must-watch event. This time, the card isn't filled with fillers and fans will go home early and happy if the PPV ends decently. Unfortunately, when it comes to booking decisions, WWE often makes odd booking decisions that leave fans disappointed.

In order for the Hell in a Cell PPV to be an enjoyable and memorable show, here are five big mistakes that mustn't happen at the event.

#5 Seth Rollins pinning The Fiend to retain the Universal Championship

The Beastslayer must not retain the Universal Championship

Seth Rollins is set to defend his Universal Championship against The Fiend Bray Wyatt, which will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure. This will obviously be the main event, so it's no doubt going to be a very interesting match.

Rollins is going to be locked inside the Devil's playground with a sadistic monster who will go to any lengths to decimate him, and the cell allows him to do so. The Fiend is one of, if not, the biggest or the hottest character in the entire company right now. He has a lot of momentum going into the event.

Now Rollins owns two victories over the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, so he has what it takes to put Bray Wyatt down. However, if that happens, WWE could soon regret it. The last thing the company wants to do is to throw away everything that they put in to make The Fiend what he is right now. Losing to Rollins will affect him negatively.

That's why at Hell in a Cell, Rollins must not defeat The Fiend to retain his Universal Championship.

